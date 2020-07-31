Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Co-founded by Neha Motwani and Jayam Vora -- chief executive and chief operating officer respectively -- in 2014, Fitternity follows a unique business model combining discovery, marketplace, pay-per-use and subscription model called OnePass that enables users to access multiple fitness activities and outlets through one membership that comes for Rs 999 a month. It enables bookings across 12,000 fitness centres and facilities covering over 17 categories of fitness services and caters to over 10 cities now, which will go to over 20 by March amongst others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:37 IST
Fitness startup Fitternity looking at raising $12-15 m by Jan

Fitness startup Fitternity, which claims to be the largest platform for wellness equipment and services in the country, is planning to raise USD 12-15 million (around Rs 90-112 crore) from overseas investors by next January, to fund its expansion. Fitternity claims to be the largest fitness platform and marketplace with over 6 lakh monthly active users across a network of 12,000 gyms, studios, fitness centres, hotels, and swimming pool facilities among others, which will go over 20,000 by March. Co-founded by Neha Motwani and Jayam Vora -- chief executive and chief operating officer respectively -- in 2014, Fitternity follows a unique business model combining discovery, marketplace, pay-per-use and subscription model called OnePass that enables users to access multiple fitness activities and outlets through one membership that comes for Rs 999 a month.

It enables bookings across 12,000 fitness centres and facilities covering over 17 categories of fitness services and caters to over 10 cities now, which will go to over 20 by March amongst others. The company has been operating across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad and just has opened in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata and Chandigarh. It plans to enter Kochi, Lucknow and eight more cities by March, when its partners will cross 20,000, says Vora. “We were close to striking a funding a deal with a few foreign investors in March but the pandemic scuppered it. Now we are working towards raising something like USD12-15 million by January. Thankfully many foreign investors have significant interest in our business model,” Vora told PTI on Friday. He said the company is backed by domestic private equity players like Sixth Sense Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners of Mohandas Pai, apart from angel investors Akshay Chudasma of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, and Rohit Kapoor of Oyo along with half a dozen others. They have collectively pumped Rs 40 crore into the startup.

Vora said the money to be raised will go into funding expansion, as given the pandemic they will follow a blend of physical and digital and the online subscription model OnePass is the way forward. Its other online services include interactive online sessions, video-on- demand and personal training wherever possible, he said. Admitting that his business has been badly hit due to the lockdowns -- down 75 per cent from the average monthly revenue run-rate of Rs 10 crore pre-Covid -- he said going forward, he expects digital playing a bigger role in revenue generation.

On profitability, he said if the present public interest sustained in fitness, they hope to report first profit over the next 12 months. Going forward, as gyms and fitness centres reopen from next week, Vora expects an increasing trend for users wanting to access physical infrastructure, while continuing to have an option of virtual fitness offerings. His optimism comes from rising corporate demand that has gone up manifold since the lockdowns—when they added over 75 corporates up from under 20 pre-lockdowns. “Currently, we working with marquee companies like Accenture, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, EY, Indigo Airlines, JP Morgan, Tata Starbucks, and WeWork among more than 100 large companies,” he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Namibia to close schools, limit public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Namibian schools will be suspended for the second time in four months next week, while limits on public gatherings will be tightened further to 100 from 250 amid surging cases, President Hage Geingob said. In a televised speech on Friday, G...

AIFF seeks more clarifications from three clubs interested in joining I-League

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Friday sought further clarifications from three prospective clubs who have bid to join the I-League from 2020-21 season, giving them time till August 5 to do so. The capital-based Sudeva FC, Shillon...

Ryanair to fight Irish travel restrictions in court

Ryanair has initiated legal proceedings against Ireland, questioning the legality of travel restrictions that have kept a quarantine policy in place for all but 15 countries, the airline said on Friday.The Irish carrier, Europes largest bud...

MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music

Pop stars Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga led a girl power list of nominations on Thursday for the MTV Video Music Awards, which added two new categories to reflect how musicians are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.Grande and Gaga got ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020