MMTC reports loss of Rs 271.37 cr in March quarter
State-owned MMTC on Friday reported a loss of Rs 271.37 crore for the March quarter of 2019-20. It had posted a profit of Rs 11.76 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. Income for the January-March period of 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 3,506.58 crore, as against Rs 7,107.66 crore earlier, MMTC said in a regulatory filing.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:50 IST
