Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but fiscal uncertainty lingers

Apple Inc shares surged to reach a high in the wake of blowout quarterly results and a four-for-one stock split announcement. Amazon.com Inc gained after posting its biggest profit ever while Facebook jumped after the social media platform blew past revenue expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings but fiscal uncertainty lingers

The Nasdaq jumped more than 1% on Friday, powered by strong earnings from some of the largest U.S. companies, but the Dow and S&P finished with smaller gains as uncertainty about the government's next round of coronavirus aid kept economic worries on the radar. Apple Inc shares surged to reach a high in the wake of blowout quarterly results and a four-for-one stock split announcement.

Amazon.com Inc gained after posting its biggest profit ever while Facebook jumped after the social media platform blew past revenue expectations. Google parent Alphabet Inc fell though, one of the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as it posted the first quarterly sales dip in its 16 years as a public company.

"The results were just fabulous, just so strong," said Tim Ghriskey, Chief Investment Strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "These are extremely profitable companies and they produce products that people want." The four companies are among the top five in market capitalization, representing roughly 20% of the S&P 500's total. Apple's gain pushed it ahead of Saudi Aramco as the world's most valuable public company, according to Refinitiv data.

The White House and Democrats were still negotiating on coronavirus relief aid, but not yet on a path toward reaching a deal, according to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit. "It seems like they are far apart and supposedly they are working at it and there is a lot of name calling and as usual there is a lot of bad blood between these two parties and they have to come to some compromise, clearly, but they are not there, that’s for sure," said Ghriskey.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.01 points, or 0.46%, to 26,434.66, the S&P 500 gained 25.34 points, or 0.78%, to 3,271.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 157.60 points, or 1.49%, to 10,745.42. It was a choppy session with each major index up and down. The Dow at one point fell more than 1%. In late trade, stocks moved higher into the close as Microsoft shares pared losses of more than 2% after reports the company was said to be in talks to buy video app TikTok.

U.S. deaths from COVID-19 appeared to be rising at their fastest rate since early June, with the epicenter of the pandemic apparently shifting to the Midwest. The benchmark index is now about 4% shy of its February all-time high, but faltering macroeconomic data and rising COVID-19 cases in the United States are making investors cautious again.

Still, the S&P notched its fourth weekly gain in the past five and fourth straight month of gains, with lift from massive fiscal and monetary stimulus measures to buttress the U.S. economy during the pandemic. Energy stocks were the worst performing among the 11 major S&P sectors after Chevron Corp reported an $8.3 billion loss on asset writedowns and ExxonMobil Corp recorded a second consecutive quarterly loss.

Caterpillar Inc fell after the bellwether for economic activity offered little signs of improvement in equipment sales.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Nigeria signs N10 billion MoU with Manzuwa Nigeria Ltd. for 40 km road construction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance, dollar gains as tech shines through macro clouds

Strong earnings from U.S. technology firms drove Wall Street higher but shares in Europe slid on Friday on doubts about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar rose but still posted its worst month in a decade....

Brazil's Bolsonaro vows more travel despite 'mold' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shook hands with a crowd of cheering supporters packed shoulder-to shoulder in a visit to the far south of the country on Friday, after revealing the night before that he is taking antibiotics for a lung i...

U.S. appeals court stays release of Ghislaine Maxwell deposition

A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily delayed the release of a 2016 deposition about Ghislaine Maxwells sex life, after she argued it could destroy her ability to get a fair trial against criminal charges she aided the late financier J...

Fitch revises U.S. outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'; affirms AAA rating

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday revised its outlook on the United States to negative from stable, citing deterioration in the countrys public finances and the absence of a credible fiscal consolidation plan.High fiscal deficits and debt that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020