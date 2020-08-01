Mahindra & Mahindra sales decline 36 pc in July

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Saturday reported a 36 percent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 35 percent to 24,211 units last month compared to 37,474 units in July 2019. Exports dropped by 45 percent to 1,467 units as against 2,668 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment, which includes UVs, cars, and vans, it sold 11,025 vehicles in July this year, against 16,831 vehicles in the same month last year, down 34 percent. In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 13,103 vehicles as against 15,969 units earlier, a dip of 18 percent.

"At Mahindra, we are happy to see a growing trend in our overall vehicle sales, buoyed by the continuing revival in demand, primarily in rural and semi-urban India," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said. It is encouraging to see that the inquiry and booking levels in July are significantly higher compared to June, both for utility vehicles and small commercial vehicles, he added.

"As we ramp up production, the biggest challenge is on the supply side, and working around these challenges is our top priority," Nakra said.