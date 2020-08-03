Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Genesys Cloud Integration with Microsoft Teams Drives Productivity and Collaboration

Microsoft Teams and Genesys Cloud™, the all-in-one solution and one of the world's leading public cloud contact center platforms, are now fully integrated, giving employees a more connected, intuitive and productive experience.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:34 IST
New Genesys Cloud Integration with Microsoft Teams Drives Productivity and Collaboration

Genesys deepens partnership with Microsoft to help enterprise contact centers improve employee and customer experiences CHENNAI, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, has expanded its Microsoft partnership with a new, native integration. Microsoft Teams and Genesys Cloud™, the all-in-one solution and one of the world's leading public cloud contact center platforms, are now fully integrated, giving employees a more connected, intuitive and productive experience. As a result, contact center agents can collaborate with any employee using Teams so they can resolve customer issues faster and deliver better service. Genesys Cloud and Teams make collaboration easy for contact centers Today, contact center employees work in several different systems across multiple devices, constantly toggling back and forth. This adds inefficiency and friction, stifling collaboration efforts and making it more time consuming and cumbersome to serve customers. Together, the integrated solutions address these challenges and enable employees to call Teams users throughout their organization, all from within Genesys Cloud.

The integration provides organizations like Western Governors University with an end-to-end solution that makes employees' jobs easier and improves the customer experience. "Deploying Genesys Cloud has already made it simpler for our employees to work with students," said Adam Davis, director of operations, Western Governors University. "The new integration with Microsoft Teams allows our student care teams to connect with one another and share knowledge so they can efficiently support our students' needs." Bridging the gap between the front and back office When agents need to consult with a subject matter expert outside of the contact center, they can use the integrated directory, search and presence features to find the Teams user with the right expertise from within their Genesys Cloud desktop. They can determine availability and collaborate in real time with a single click.

For example, if a customer asks a question about a loan for a new vacation home while on a support call, an agent can quickly find an available mortgage specialist to help address the issue during the interaction. This facilitates teamwork, knowledge sharing and results in faster resolution for customers. "We are thrilled to add yet another element to our long-standing partnership with Microsoft, which marks an important step forward in helping our customers deliver on the promise of Experience as a Service," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud. "With more than 75 million daily active users, Microsoft Teams is a predominant unified communications and productivity tool for thousands of enterprise organizations. By integrating our platform with Teams, employees can draw upon expertise from anywhere in the organization so they can provide experiences tailored for every customer." Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft said, "More organizations recognize that employees throughout the business contribute to outstanding customer experiences – not just those in the contact center. The Genesys Cloud and Microsoft Teams integration helps ensure employees are equipped with the right tools to collaborate with colleagues across the enterprise while benefitting from features like advanced routing, call recording and interaction analytics to deliver consistent service." Learn more about the Genesys Cloud and Teams integration.

About Genesys Every year, Genesys® delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a Service(SM) so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys Cloud™, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.genesys.com. ©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar cop quarantined under Maharashtra govt norms: BMC

The decision to quarantine a Bihar Police officer, who reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by that states police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is as per the Maharashtra governments directives, the city civi...

Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

Indias interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the countrys daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 ...

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till Oct 31 amid COVID-19

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts by three months till October 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020