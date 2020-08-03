Left Menu
Made in India video conferencing app 'Lauk' launched

Senior Journalist turned Entrepreneur Anuranjan Jha has launched 'Lauk', a video conferencing and web streaming platform and solution purely made in India for Indians.

03-08-2020
Lauk logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Senior Journalist turned Entrepreneur Anuranjan Jha has launched 'Lauk', a video conferencing and web streaming platform and solution purely made in India for Indians. It's "to the India, by the India and for the India". It offers a general video conferencing platform as well as 'Lauk Classroom' for educators and 'Lauk Studio' for live streaming, webinars, and other services.

On the development, the founder and promoter Anuranjan Jha said that the app is a result of clarion call by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for AatmaNirbhar Bharat adding to that vocal for local is an idea whose time has come. Features

Lauk platform has three different solutions that Jha's company, Park Media Private Limited is offering. The other two are 'Lauk classroom' a video conferencing platform for educators and 'Lauk Studio' for live streaming, webinars, and other services. In a much respite to the privacy concerns is some video conferencing apps, Jha claimed Lauk comes with an 'end-to-end encryption' essential feature.

Lauk offers optional password protection on each call, multi-device login support. The users, especially the ones working from Home, for enhanced collaboration with colleagues can share the screen with the other side(s). "Lauk is being launched in phases, and will also provide API's for other Indian developers so they can develop their own Video Conferencing applications harnessing lauk's infrastructure and technology," said Varun Gupta who is Co-founder and master in ground breaking video streaming technologies.

Pricing Jha said, Lauk's Subscription will range from Rs 250 to Rs 1500 per user per month with special discounted packages for schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

The new normal Travel restrictions and other measures imposed due to Coronavirus have made web applications quite popular. With schools and colleges shut, business for video conferencing apps is bound to grow.

Presently, the majority of the non-essential service sector manpower is working from home. Many business establishments are heavily reliant on these applications to coordinate their workforce and conduct meetings. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Videos

