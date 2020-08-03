NBB selects Infosys Finacle to digitally transform transaction banking biz

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has chosen Infosys Finacle to digitally transform its transaction banking business, the IT company said on Monday. The National Bank of Bahrain will be implementing the Finacle Liquidity Management Platform, and upgrading its existing Finacle Corporate Online Banking platform to a full-fledged digital engagement suite with the latest versions of the Finacle Corporate Online and Mobile Banking solutions, along with the Finacle Digital Engagement, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, it did not disclose the size of the contract. "National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the Kingdom's leading provider of retail and commercial banking services, and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, today announced the bank's decision to adopt the Finacle Cash Management Suite to digitally transform its transaction banking business," the filing said.