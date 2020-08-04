Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIA sacks 63 employees for fake degrees, embezzlement

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last month sacked 63 of its employees, including 5 pilots, on charges of fake degrees, embezzlement and absence from duty. The 12 captains and five first officers were found to have 'dubious' flying licences. The pilots were dismissed following Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan's probe into the May 22 Karachi plane crash.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:13 IST
PIA sacks 63 employees for fake degrees, embezzlement

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) last month sacked 63 of its employees, including 5 pilots, on charges of fake degrees, embezzlement and absence from duty. All five of the sacked pilots were holding fake licences, said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan, adding that all the employees were dismissed in accordance to the law.

Twenty-eight employees were removed for fake education credentials and 27 employees were sacked for being absent from duty without notice, Khan told The Express Tribune. Two employees were fired on charges of embezzlement and one employee was fired for incompetence.

Further, the airlines demoted four employees for refusing to work, and held back increments of three employees for violating standard operating procedures. Last month, the airline had sacked 17 pilots on the order of the federal cabinet. The 12 captains and five first officers were found to have 'dubious' flying licences.

The pilots were dismissed following Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan's probe into the May 22 Karachi plane crash. In June, the minister had told the Parliament that 262 pilots in the country held "suspicious flying licences" and would be grounded immediately.

The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22. The aviation minister's probe report blamed the pilots and the air traffic control for the tragedy that killed 97 people..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Exclusive Website for its Chemical Business Offerings in India

Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India Aug 04, 2020Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemi...

Why no FIR yet in Sushant Singh Rajput death case:Narayan Rane

Maharashtra BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday questioned the delay of more than 50 days in registration of an FIR by the police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also demanded that the death of the late actors former manager Disha Salia...

Venezuela produce market is at center of Caracas COVID-19 outbreak

Venezuela capital Caracas largest produce market is at the center of a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, but cash-strapped merchants refuse to stop hawking food there for the citys 5 million residents, many of whom are starving.Three days a week...

Sent back from check-post, ailing woman dies; probe ordered

An ailing woman being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle died after being allegedly denied to pass through an inter-district check post by police in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, her family claimed. Police have denied the claim, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020