Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coimbatore company launches Ozone-based disinfectant that makes food 100% safe from coronavirus

Faraday Ozone, a leading manufacturer of ozone generators from Coimbatore, has launched Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:17 IST
Coimbatore company launches Ozone-based disinfectant that makes food 100% safe from coronavirus
Coimbatore based Faraday Ozone launches Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier. Image Credit: ANI

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faraday Ozone, a leading manufacturer of ozone generators from Coimbatore, has launched Ozodip, a patented ozone-based food detoxifier. This kitchen product uses ozone, a natural disinfectant, to remove all types of bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms from the surface of fruits, vegetables, fish, meat and other food products like cereals. In addition, it also removes high concentrations of residual pesticides and chemicals effectively. For Trade Enquiries contact: 7373 987 000 / 1800 120 8600 / sales@faradayozone.com.

Ozodip is a compact electrical product that generates ozone from the oxygen available in the atmosphere and uses it to detoxify the food. It can be easily fixed in a wall, and operated by anyone. It weighs only about 800 grams and requires just about 15 minutes for detoxification. It uses anywhere from 6-8W of power. It comes in three finishes (black shiny metallic version, beige shiny metallic version, and stainless-steel version). The price range starts from Rs 5999 and can be ordered from www.ozodip.in, and will be delivered at your doorstep within a week. It does not require any service or replacement parts.

Commenting about this innovative product, K Vivekanandan, Managing Director, Faraday Ozone, says that Ozone is the cleanest, safest and the most effective sterilizing agent and its disinfection potential is 3000 times faster than chlorine. Also, the Ozone technology (used in Ozodip), approved by US FDA, makes it an ideal product for the job. He takes pride in the fact that their two decades of R&D in ozone technology has come in handy in creating a product that is useful for the entire community in these difficult times.

Faraday Ozone has nearly 25 years of experience in designing and manufacturing ozone generators for air purification, water and wastewater treatment systems, electrical incinerators, vending machines and their accessories. It has about 15,000 customers for various ozone-based products from over 50 countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women's game in country: FIFA official

India staging the U-17 womens World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFAs womens competitions, Sara Booth. Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football De...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 530 pm NATION DEL44 AYODHYA-UP-SCENE Ayodhya awaits its big day, outsiders not welcome Ayodhya Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of bhajan mark part...

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Exclusive Website for its Chemical Business Offerings in India

Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India Aug 04, 2020Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemi...

Why no FIR yet in Sushant Singh Rajput death case:Narayan Rane

Maharashtra BJP MP Narayan Rane on Tuesday questioned the delay of more than 50 days in registration of an FIR by the police in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and also demanded that the death of the late actors former manager Disha Salia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020