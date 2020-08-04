Aditya Birla Health Insurance Provides a Health Cushion to Customers for COVID-19 with New Services and Products

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Reduced waiting period and Cashless claims for Home Treatment Facility to be launched soon • Corona Kavach, Active Dayz@Home and other services launched With the onset of COVID-19, it has become imperative to realise the importance of health & wellness, alongside having a comprehensive health insurance policy. Keeping this in mind, Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHICL), the health insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, has introduced an array of services and product solutions that will enable customers to take care of their health in such difficult times. ABHICL is planning to reduce the Initial waiting period from 30 to 15 days for all the policyholders for COVID-19 related Inpatient Hospitalization claims. This offering will be launched for policyholders shortly. Another new key offering that will be introduced is the extension of the Home Treatment Facility to policyholders, otherwise requiring hospitalization and where policyholder have been advised Home Treatment by the treating Doctor in line with the ICMR Guidelines. This Home treatment facility would be provided on a cashless basis through our Network Providers and Empaneled Service Provider.

ABHICL also recently launched ‘Corona Kavach Policy’- an indemnity health insurance product covering COVID-19. Corona Kavach is a specific reactive care hospitalisation indemnity plan which covers hospitalisation expenses in case of inpatient admission due to COVID-19 infection and any other co-morbidity which a patient may have. Additionally, all indemnity products of ABHICL, namely, Activ Health, Activ Assure and Activ Care offer hospitalisation covers, in-patient treatment, pre-hospitalisation, post-hospitalisation, and ambulance cover for COVID-19. The Group active health and Group active secure - Hospi cash products also cover COVID-19 treatment on indemnity as well as on a fixed benefit basis. Mayank Bathwal - CEO at Aditya Birla Health Insurance, spoke on the new product add-ons and services, saying, “At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, our constant endeavour is to go beyond just providing health insurance to our customers. The new COVID product and the add-ons to our existing products will safeguard the well-being of our customers, right from first stage of - virus detection to post-recovery phase covering pre and post-hospitalization expenses. We have also tried to enable our customers to maintain their health with our Active Dayz at Home and #HealthFromHome initiatives. We are constantly speaking to our customers to understand their needs and challenges, and suitably modifying our benefits and offerings to support them further. By focusing on the ‘health’ in health insurance, our aim is to reinforce the philosophy ‘Health First’ and the importance of adopting a healthy and active lifestyle even during such critical times.” Furthermore, to ensure proper service to policyholders and customers during such trying times, ABHICL has initiated several alternate processes. Currently, the entire Claims Team & related support functions like Care Managers & Management Information System (MIS) are working from home in an uninterrupted manner and managing timely processing of claims. The claims team is working on end to end processing of Pre-authorization claims (from the First Request from Hospital till the Final Discharge) and Reimbursement Claims (from Document receipt to Final Payment). The MIS & Payment team is also ensuring effective tracking of claims and timely settlement to insured & hospitals. Additionally, a part of the call centre team is working from home to ensure that all cashless claims get processed as usual.

ABHICL has also launched an initiative ‘Active Dayz@Home’ during the lockdown to facilitate seamless healthcare to patrons during the lockdown. Through the Activ Health app, customers can continue earning their HealthReturns by watching and working out with videos on the App. ABHICL also launched a campaign #HealthFromHome that re-imagined a healthy lifestyle for Indians during the lockdown. The campaign leveraged the strength of Facebook Live and health influencers to organise 100+ sessions across topics like yoga, fitness, nutrition, mental wellness and others for over seven weeks. These programmes involved doctors, health influencers and financial planners as well. #HealthFromHome reached out to over 30million people with more than 8.6million engagements.

Image: Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limite