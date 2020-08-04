Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in marketing year 2020-21: Ind-Ra

However, Ind-Ra expects the moves to result in a net improvement in EBITDA margins as realisations should increase by 6-6.5 per cent against an increase of 3.5 per cent in cost, resulting in a net cash inflow of around Rs 2,500 crore. Further, the report said that most large sugar companies have adequate liquidity with meaningful cash and equivalents, unused working capital lines or easy access to banks or capital markets for funding.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:50 IST
Sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in marketing year 2020-21: Ind-Ra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings on Tuesday said it expects sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in sugar year 2020-21 (SS21). Domestic oversupply to continue in SS21 due to high carryover stocks and an expected increase in production, India Ratings (Ind-Ra) said in a report.

Sugar marketing season runs from October till September. Ind-Ra said it expects sugar production to increase to 305 lakh tonnes in SS21, factoring in a cane diversion equivalent to 15 lakh tonnes of sugar.

Sugar production for SS20 is estimated to be 272 lakh tonnes. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to result in decline in demand by around 5 per cent in SS20, it said.

The agency expects a gradual resurrection second quarter onwards, with the third and fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21 registering some growth, resulting in an overall decline of around 3 per cent in FY21. The imposition of fresh lockdowns due to increasing spread of the pandemic, however, remains a key monitorable, it added. The report also stated that the increase in minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar by Rs 2 per kg is likely to support profitability in second half of FY21, with a potential to increase cash flow of sugar mills by around Rs 5,000 crore.

Along with the cabinet note to increase sugar MSP, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public has floated a note to increase the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 285 per quintal for SS21, it said. However, Ind-Ra expects the moves to result in a net improvement in EBITDA margins as realisations should increase by 6-6.5 per cent against an increase of 3.5 per cent in cost, resulting in a net cash inflow of around Rs 2,500 crore.

Further, the report said that most large sugar companies have adequate liquidity with meaningful cash and equivalents, unused working capital lines or easy access to banks or capital markets for funding. Some companies with weak standalone liquidity have strong parent or group to provide financial support.

Besides, sugar companies would generate cash flows from increase in MSP of sugar in the second half of FY21 onwards. However, a large number of small and mid-sized companies have a stretched liquidity position, which is likely to have been exacerbated by working capital build-up due to slowdown in sugar or ethanol offtake and stretch in payments from state discoms in the first quarter of FY21.

While the Reserve Bank of India's moratorium on debt servicing will aid these companies till August, liquidity remains a key monitorable, the report added.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...

India's COVID-19 count at 18,55,746, Maharashtra continues to be worst hit

With a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases, Indias COVID-19 count reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported today. The total cases include 5,86,298 ac...

US Embassy in Moscow: No info on Paul Whelan's whereabouts

The US Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday it had no information on the whereabouts of an American convicted in June of espionage, despite reports that he is being transferred to a prison colony in central Russia. Paul Whelans brother David s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020