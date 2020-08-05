Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISF in shipping terms: Everything you need to know

Samantha Waites | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:50 IST
ISF in shipping terms: Everything you need to know
Image Credit: Pixabay

ISF stands for Importer Security Filing. The ISF form must be filled out for all incoming cargo arriving via ship. The ISF form must be submitted twenty-four hours before the ship sets sail. You should get a copy to your freight broker with 72 hours.

Importer of Record Number

The importer of record or IO is the entity or individual responsible for all entry documents, product classifications, and duty payments. This may be the person importing the products or a shipping service they have hired to handle all of the paperwork. Note that an importer of record number can be a foreign trade zone applicant identification number.

Consignee Number

The consignee number is the employer identification number or EIN or private Social Security Number or SSN of the person for whom the foreign shipper sold the imported merchandise. This is the unique identification number for the person ultimately receiving the cargo. It may be their personal Social Security Number or a taxpayer identification number or TIN for the small business.

HTS Number

HS stands for a harmonized commodity description and coding system. HS codes are six-digit codes based on the product category. These codes are spelled out in the chapters of the HS nomenclature code. Customs may give certain product categories additional scrutiny. The HS code is generally used to assess the appropriate import duties owed if any.

HS is interchangeably used with HTS or harmonization tariff schedules. HTS codes are ten digits, and they start with the HS code. The supplier might provide the six-digit HS code, but the final four digits required for U.S. imports are separate and unique to that country. An HTS number must be provided for every product in the shipment.

Country of Origin

Where does the product originally come from? That is the country of origin. Lying about a country of origin to get around import restrictions is a serious crime. Your shipment could be stopped merely on suspicion of coming from or going to a forbidden destination.

Bill of Lading

The ISF filer must submit a bill of lading number associated with every manifest filing. A bill of lading or BOL is a document issued by the carrier, in this case, the cargo ship. It will acknowledge receipt of the cargo. The bill of lading number associated with the ISF filing must be submitted along with the AMS manifest.

Why You Must Pay Attention to the ISF Paperwork

Don't assume that your freight forwarding firm or import service will do it for you - verify. You can submit the form yourself, though that can be tedious. But why is the form so important? You could be issued a five thousand dollar fine for failure to file an ISF. A late filing can result in an additional five thousand dollar fine. You don't want to make a mistake filling out the paperwork. An incomplete ISF filing can result in a separate five thousand dollar fine. There is an equally large fine for a failure to withdraw an ISF. There is a maximum penalty of ten thousand dollars per ISF form. However, you can be assessed as a separate fine for every shipment.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Special puja at Puri Jagannath temple for successful completion of Ram Temple

A special puja was conducted at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday for the successful completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A letter written by Chief Priest Janardan Pattojoshi Mohapatra said, The prayers and tapasya of innumer...

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilment of dream to build Ram temple in Ayodhya....

Looking forward to playing with Virat, want to know what makes him tick: Kane Richardson

By Vishesh Roy Want to know what makes him tick, said Australian pacer Kane Richardson will talking about playing alongside Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League IPL 2020.The IPL 2020 will be playe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020