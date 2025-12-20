From Promising Physicist to Tragic Assailant: The Mysterious Path of Claudio Neves Valente

Twenty-five years ago, Claudio Neves Valente was briefly a promising doctoral student in physics at Brown University. This week, the university is reeling from shock and tragedy after Valente returned, armed and dangerous, killing two students and injuring others before fleeing.

Investigators are delving into Valente's past, from his early days in academia in Lisbon to his time in the U.S., seeking answers. Two days after the attack at Brown, Nuno Loureiro, an MIT physics professor and Valente's former classmate, was found shot dead at his home. Authorities suspect Valente was also responsible for this murder.

MIT mourns Loureiro as an esteemed scientist, while the physics community is puzzled by Valente's actions. Both attacks have left deep scars, fueling questions around motives and connections, including Valente's brief time at Brown and his relationship with Loureiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)