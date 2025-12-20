International Board and Technocrats to Lead Gaza's New Governance Structure

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed plans for a governance overhaul in Gaza, featuring an international board and Palestinian technocrats. The initiative aims to enforce the ceasefire agreed in October between Israel and Palestinian factions.

Rubio emphasized the urgency of establishing this new governance phase and deploying a stabilization force to ensure lasting peace. Recent efforts have concentrated on identifying suitable Palestinian technocrats to join the leadership, with frameworks expected 'very soon.'

The U.S. Central Command recently convened in Doha with partner nations to plan the International Stabilization Force (ISF), intending to deploy troops as early as next month. Concerns remain about disarming Hamas and clarifying the ISF's mandate. Rubio highlighted the necessity of security and governance to secure donor funding for rebuilding Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)