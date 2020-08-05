Left Menu
Development News Edition

Average spot power price down 27pc to Rs 2.47/unit in July on IEX

The average spot power price in day ahead market dipped 27 per cent  to Rs 2.47 per unit in July as compared to the year-ago period on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:20 IST
Average spot power price down 27pc to Rs 2.47/unit in July on IEX
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

The average spot power price in day ahead market dipped 27 per cent to Rs 2.47 per unit in July as compared to the year-ago period on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The day ahead market (DAM) traded 4,487 MU (million units)during the the month, an IEX statement said. "With robust sell side liquidity, the average market clearing price in the day-ahead market during the month at Rs 2.47 per unit registered a 27 per cent year-on-year decline over a price of Rs 3.38 in July 2019," the statement said. The attractive price continued to ensure significant savings to distribution companies and industries during this time. The market continued to see high sell side liquidity. The total sell bids at 9,734 MU were close to 1.9X of the buy bids which stood at 5,199 MU.

The electricity market at IEX witnessed a total trade of 5,334 MU in July 2020. The volume traded in July 2020 registered an increase of 11 per cent over the previous month and remained at par with the volume traded in the year-ago period, while the national electricity consumption and peak demand saw 3 per cent decline last month, it added. The distribution utilities from western, southern as well as a few northern states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, leveraged the exchange market to optimize their power portfolio and build on the financial liquidity which is so critical at this hour. Moreover, as electricity demand and consumption rise to the pre-COVID-19 levels driven by the increasing industrial and economic activity, availability of ample power at affordable prices will assist the economic revival and growth, it stated. One Nation One Price prevailed during all 31 days during the month making IEX the most reliable partner in power procurement as well as cost optimization. The real-time electricity market (RTM) registered 52 per cent month-on-month rise with a total trade of 785 MU during July 2020. With 241 customers participating, RTM saw sell bids volume about 2X of buy bids, indicative of the ample liquidity in the real-time market as well. While the sell bids saw 17 per cent month-on-month rise, buy bids witnessed a whopping 36 per cent increase demonstrating growth and the rising preference of market participants for RTM. IEX began RTM trading in June this year. The real time electricity market saw 42.69 MU as the highest volume traded in a single day on July 28, 2020. The average monthly market clearing price stood at Rs 2.49 per unit for RTM alone.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance p...

FACTBOX-What Africa, approaching a million cases, is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa. On Wednesday, the continent was approaching a million infections and around 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters ta...

2 injured in firing by group of people in outer Delhi's Narela

A 22-year-old man and one of his friends were shot at allegedly by a group of people in outer Delhis Narela, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Sagar and his three friends -- Sandeep, Sagar and Adil -- &#160;were returning h...

Russia to send 5 planeloads of aid to Beirut

Russias emergency officials say the country will send five planeloads of aid to Beirut after an explosion in the Lebanese capitals port killed at least 100 people and injured thousands on Tuesday. Russias Ministry for Emergency Situations w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020