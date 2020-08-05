Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister makes public list of SMMEs benefited through Tourism Relief Funding

The R200 million Tourism Relief Funding has successfully supported 4 000 businesses that were negatively affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:17 IST
Minister makes public list of SMMEs benefited through Tourism Relief Funding
The department said the allocation of funds was conducted in line with government policies. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has made public the list of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) who benefited through the much-needed Tourism Relief Funding.

The R200 million Tourism Relief Funding has successfully supported 4 000 businesses that were negatively affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Many of the business have utilised the fund to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure costs items," said the Department of Tourism on Tuesday.

The department said the allocation of funds was conducted in line with government policies.

"Allocation of funds to ordinary South Africans was conducted in line with government policies and ensured that the benefit is spread geographically across the country to cover even businesses in small villages and townships," it said.

The list of beneficiaries of this grant, capped at R50 000, can now be accessed on www.tourism.gov.za

"As a government, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders in whatever way we can, as we understand that these are extremely difficult times for the sector and this situation demands that we work together to weather the storm going forward," the department said.

The beneficiaries per province across the sub-sectors of accommodation, hospitality and travel services are as follows:

Eastern Cape – 457

Free State – 134

Gauteng – 1017

KwaZulu-Natal – 607

Limpopo – 294

Mpumalanga – 238

North West – 162

Northern Cape – 124

Western Cape – 967

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 908 COVID-19 infections

Singapore on Wednesday reported 908 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure recorded since May, with the Ministry of Health MOH attributing the high number of infections to the ongoing clearance of dormitories housing foreign worker...

Madhuri Dixit wishes 'dear friend' Kajol on her birthday

Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday extended an adorable birthday wish to her good friend Kajol on her special day. The duo has seen sharing a good bond, and Kajol had also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged...

Indonesia's economy contracts for the first time since 1999 in the second quarter

Indonesias economy contracted for the first time in over two decades in the second quarter, official data showed on Wednesday, with the government promising faster spending in the coming months to boost growth. Southeast Asias largest econo...

GLOBAL MARKETS-As good as gold? Precious metal shines again

Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the 2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. European stocks op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020