Minister makes public list of SMMEs benefited through Tourism Relief Funding

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has made public the list of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) who benefited through the much-needed Tourism Relief Funding.

The R200 million Tourism Relief Funding has successfully supported 4 000 businesses that were negatively affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Many of the business have utilised the fund to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure costs items," said the Department of Tourism on Tuesday.

The department said the allocation of funds was conducted in line with government policies.

"Allocation of funds to ordinary South Africans was conducted in line with government policies and ensured that the benefit is spread geographically across the country to cover even businesses in small villages and townships," it said.

The list of beneficiaries of this grant, capped at R50 000, can now be accessed on www.tourism.gov.za

"As a government, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders in whatever way we can, as we understand that these are extremely difficult times for the sector and this situation demands that we work together to weather the storm going forward," the department said.

The beneficiaries per province across the sub-sectors of accommodation, hospitality and travel services are as follows:

Eastern Cape – 457

Free State – 134

Gauteng – 1017

KwaZulu-Natal – 607

Limpopo – 294

Mpumalanga – 238

North West – 162

Northern Cape – 124

Western Cape – 967

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)