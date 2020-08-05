Left Menu
BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

The company has also come up with a patient assistance programme which will allow patients and institutions who have limited resources to purchase the medicine at a highly subsidised rate, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement BDR pharma has received an approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance programme which will allow patients and institutions who have limited resources to purchase the medicine at a highly subsidised rate, BDR Pharmaceuticals said in a statement

BDR pharma has received an approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate patients with COVID-19 symptoms. The drug has been launched under the brand name 'BDFAVI', it added. "BDR has been at the forefront in benefiting patients in this pandemic and supporting India's fight against COVID-19. This launch further strengthens our commitment to the patients to provide better outcomes for patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms in India," BDR Pharmaceuticals CMD Dharmesh Shah said

The company has developed Favipiravir tablets in 200 mg strengths with a strip of 10 tablets, BDR Pharmaceuticals said.

