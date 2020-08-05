ProDot Signed Rajat Kapoor as its Brand Face

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:46 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Today, ProDot announced that it has collaborated with Indian Bollywood Actor and Director, Mr. Rajat Kapoor to be its brand face for Print and Digital media. He stands for the educated class of our country who look to use good quality, reliable products at economical prices. He represents those people of India whose collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled while using products made in India. Speaking about this alliance, with Indian Bollywood Actor Mr. Rajat Kapoor stated that “happy to be associated with ProDot.” He also expressed his excitement to work with the entire team and subsequently looked forward to bringing the product of India to its people.

Ms. Aarushi Rajpal Kalra, Director, ProDot said, “ProDot required an enigmatic persona to embody our company and everything we stand for. And we could not think of anyone better suited than Rajat Kapoor. We’re happy to onboard such a magnetic and respectable face for ProDot. It’s been really nice interacting with him and he’s been very supportive throughout and we hope this association continues further.” Mr. Rajat Kapoor would start appearing on ProDot’s product packaging and digital media platforms from the end of July 2020. While the world is trying to cope up with a pandemic, ProDot, like others is trying its best to keep both its distributors/retailers and end consumers encouraged. ProDot recently launched its ‘Swadeshi Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer’ in May to help its consumers gauge accurately and correctly the surface temperature of both humans and objects without touching it. Apart from its widely appreciated accuracy and quality, ProDot’s Non-Contact Thermometer was also recognized for its unique name- ‘Aarogya’ meaning, ‘without ailment which is what its aim is’. The company is one step closer to its mission – to give access of world-class medical equipment to the common citizens of India. Moreover, as it is a Swadeshi product- made in India, it is easy on the pocket too.

About ProDot Datalink Industrial Corporation with its brand name ‘ProDot’ is an ISO 9001:2015; CE and FCC certified company and has become a pioneer in the IT Industry today. With its own manufacturing house in Dehradun spread over 50,000 sq. ft. area, ProDot offers in-house production of Computer Accessories and Peripherals in an ever-increasing network of 10000+ dealers selling more than 10 million products per annum. It has a diversified product portfolio comprising of compatible laser cartridges, dot matrix ribbons, keyboard, mouse, surge protectors, refilling aids, laptop adapters, USB hubs, antivirus products, etc. Image: Indian Bollywood Actor Mr. Rajat Kapoor PWR PWR

