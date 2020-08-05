Sistema Business Scalerator's entire team to join Inditrade Augmentor

Financial services firm Inditrade Capital Group has said the entire team of Sistema Business Scalerator would join Inditrade Augmentor as the company's third-party distribution arm to boost its growth aspirations. Sistema Business Scalerator is a subsidiary of Sistema Asia Fund, Singapore.

The team of Sistema Business Scalerator, led by Suresh Kumar, would focus on the distribution of third-party products as part of the ramp-up and growth strategy of the Inditrade Capital Group, the company said in a statement. Inditrade Capital aims at creating a financial super market through a fully integrated digital and phygital (physical and digital) model for all financial products, it said.

It also added that the company will work towards the massification of financial technology products through the retail route for a wider reach..