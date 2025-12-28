Left Menu

Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

Gangster Vinay Tyagi died from bullet wounds sustained during an ambush while in police custody. His family accuses the police of complicity, demanding a CBI inquiry. Two attackers have been arrested; motives point to personal rivalry. The incident sparks allegations of a conspiracy to seize Tyagi's wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 00:40 IST
Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Vinay Tyagi succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being shot while in police custody. The attack occurred during his transport from Roorkee jail to Laksar court. Tyagi's family alleges police complicity and demands an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Authorities report the ambush was the work of two bikers who fired at the police vehicle, injuring two officers and critically wounding Tyagi. The attackers, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, confessed to the killing over a personal rivalry. Both have been charged with murder.

Amid allegations of conspiracy, Tyagi's sister claims intentional medical negligence to suppress the truth. She accuses a doctor and a contractor of orchestrating the attack to seize Tyagi's properties, raising fears about the safety of Tyagi's family.

TRENDING

1
Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

 India
2
Late Drama in Uganda vs Tanzania African Clash

Late Drama in Uganda vs Tanzania African Clash

 Global
3
Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

 Global
4
Intense Russian Assault on Kyiv Marks Pre-Meeting Tensions

Intense Russian Assault on Kyiv Marks Pre-Meeting Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025