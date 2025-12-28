Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

Gangster Vinay Tyagi succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after being shot while in police custody. The attack occurred during his transport from Roorkee jail to Laksar court. Tyagi's family alleges police complicity and demands an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Authorities report the ambush was the work of two bikers who fired at the police vehicle, injuring two officers and critically wounding Tyagi. The attackers, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, confessed to the killing over a personal rivalry. Both have been charged with murder.

Amid allegations of conspiracy, Tyagi's sister claims intentional medical negligence to suppress the truth. She accuses a doctor and a contractor of orchestrating the attack to seize Tyagi's properties, raising fears about the safety of Tyagi's family.