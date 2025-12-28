Remembering Jeffrey R. Holland: A Leader's Legacy

Jeffrey R. Holland, a prominent figure in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, passed away at the age of 85. Church officials confirmed that his death was due to complications linked to kidney disease.

Holland, who was next in line to become the leader of the church, was a respected authority figure among the congregation. His impending leadership carried significant expectations within the church community.

His passing marks a pivotal moment for the church as it mourns the loss of a dedicated leader while preparing for the transition of future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)