Left Menu

Remembering Jeffrey R. Holland: A Leader's Legacy

Jeffrey R. Holland, poised to lead the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, passed away at 85 due to kidney disease complications, according to the church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 00:44 IST
Remembering Jeffrey R. Holland: A Leader's Legacy

Jeffrey R. Holland, a prominent figure in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, passed away at the age of 85. Church officials confirmed that his death was due to complications linked to kidney disease.

Holland, who was next in line to become the leader of the church, was a respected authority figure among the congregation. His impending leadership carried significant expectations within the church community.

His passing marks a pivotal moment for the church as it mourns the loss of a dedicated leader while preparing for the transition of future leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

Conspiracy and Chaos: The Dark End of Gangster Vinay Tyagi

 India
2
Late Drama in Uganda vs Tanzania African Clash

Late Drama in Uganda vs Tanzania African Clash

 Global
3
Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

Uche Ikpeazu Secures Dramatic Draw for Uganda Against Tanzania

 Global
4
Intense Russian Assault on Kyiv Marks Pre-Meeting Tensions

Intense Russian Assault on Kyiv Marks Pre-Meeting Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025