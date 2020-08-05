Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRL appoints Anand K as chief executive officer

This is pursuant to the resignation of Arindam Haldar, the former CEO, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company after leading it over the last four years, SRL said in a statement. Anand has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry in India and international markets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:03 IST
SRL appoints Anand K as chief executive officer
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Diagnostic company SRL Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand K as its new chief executive officer. This is pursuant to the resignation of Arindam Haldar, the former CEO, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the company after leading it over the last four years, SRL said in a statement.

Anand has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry in India and international markets. Prior to joining, he was with Apollo Group, based in Hyderabad, leading the diagnostics business of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, it added. SRL will benefit from his extensive experience in the diagnostic sector, as it marches ahead to realise its tremendous potential, SRL Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said.

"With the diagnostics industry in India witnessing exponential growth, Anand's deep knowledge and experience will be greatly helpful in providing strategic direction to the company and ensure value creation for all stakeholders," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said. Anand is a graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology from JIPMER, Pondicherry and a postgraduate in Management, the statement said.

SRL is the diagnostic arm of Fortis Healthcare Ltd..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that hes considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of the public property for partisan political purposes. Tr...

Dubai launches economic programme for post-coronavirus world

The UAEs commercial capital, Dubai, is launching an economic reset programme to ensure a more sustainable and resilient future for the Gulf emirate in the post-pandemic world. Under the The Great Economic Reset Program, Dubais economy depar...

Ayodhya bhoomi pujan provided 'retrospective legitimisation' for destruction of Babri Masjid: CPI(M)

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday condemned the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged that it provided retrospective legitimisation for the destruction of the Babri Masjid. In ...

China is advised not to comment on internal affairs of other nations: MEA on China's comment on Jammu and Kashmir.

China is advised not to comment on internal affairs of other nations MEA on Chinas comment on Jammu and Kashmir....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020