Left Menu
Development News Edition

Extension of moratorium could pose risk to lenders: Icra

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is in discussion with RBI on a restructuring, amid reports that it may be a sector specific relief that may be in works. “Both one-time restructuring and extension of moratorium could pose challenges to lenders not only in implementing the same but also on their financial stability if the quantum is large,” the rating agency said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:31 IST
Extension of moratorium could pose risk to lenders: Icra

Extension of moratorium and one-time restructuring of loan could pose challenges to lenders, and also impact their financial stability if the quantum is large, rating agency Icra said in a report on Wednesday. The six-month moratorium given by RBI ends on August 31 and the note from Icra comes on the eve of RBI's credit policy review, where the regulator also announces changes on the regulatory front. Many voices have been seeking continuation of some relief in repayments because of the lackluster economic conditions.

Asset quality risks due to the relief given by RBI continue to be elevated for all financiers even as lenders have reported a reduction in quantum of assets under moratorium, Icra said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is in discussion with RBI on a restructuring, amid reports that it may be a sector specific relief that may be in works.

“Both one-time restructuring and extension of moratorium could pose challenges to lenders not only in implementing the same but also on their financial stability if the quantum is large,” the rating agency said. “As the lenders may continue to have discretion on extending the moratorium, a one-time sector specific restructuring may also create implementation challenges, given the inter-linkages with various sections of the economy," it added.

Icra's sector head for financial sector Anil Gupta said a higher share loans under moratorium for a prolonged period or loans restructured by a lender would reflect incipient stress in the asset quality and will be credit negative for the lenders unless such losses are sufficiently offset by timely capital raise. The agency estimated the median loans under moratorium to be around 25-30 per cent compared to a broad band of 10-50 per cent of total loan books with many of the borrowers being common under Phase 1 and 2. In general, the moratorium levels across banks are lower than those of non banking financial companies (NBFCs) with private banks having even relatively lower levels.   Early trends for July 2020 indicate a nominal improvement in collections over June levels but remain considerably lower than the pre-COVID-19 levels of around 90-95 per cent for most asset classes, it said.

Unlike the previous experience of large borrowers not paying, current trends suggest a greater stress among borrowers in micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), agriculture and retail (especially self-employed) segments, it said. Given the present capitalization levels, a 5 per cent increase in stress due to the pandemic would pose a risk to capital buffers of some lenders in the current fiscal itself, it said.

It reiterated that state-owned lenders will have to raise capital of up to Rs 82,500 crore and Rs 48,300 crore by the private banks in FY22..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

New UK survey highlights greater ethnicity-related impact from COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on the UKs ethnic minority communities, including those of Indian heritage, as they are over-represented in COVID-19 severe illnesses and deaths because of long-standing racial and socio...

Tennis-Pavlyuchenkova opts out of U.S. Open due to COVID-19 'insecurity'

Russias Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said on Wednesday that she will not travel to New York to take part in the U.S. Open later this month as organisers could not guarantee her health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Open is set ...

SAD to seek dismissal of Amarinder govt over hooch tragedy

The opposition SAD on Thursday said it would launch an agitation over the hooch tragedy in Punjab that claimed 113 lives and demand the dismissal of the Amarinder Singh government in the state. The decision was taken in a Shiromani Akali Da...

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that hes considering delivering his Republican convention acceptance speech from the White House in a move that would mark an unprecedented use of the public property for partisan political purposes. Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020