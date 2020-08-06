Left Menu
Virus cases on Norwegian cruise ship reach 53

Some passengers disembarked along the route and authorities fear they may have spread the virus to local communities. In the Arctic harbor of Bodoe, the crew and passengers on the cruise ship Seadream 1 all tested negative for the virus.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:10 IST
The number of people on a Norwegian cruise ship who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 53. Following the outbreak on the MS Roald Amundsen, the ship's owner halted all cruises on Monday and Norway closed its ports to cruise ships for two weeks.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that during its two journeys last month, a total of 37 crew members and 16 passengers have tested positive. The passengers all registered as living in Norway. The cruise liner often acts like a local ferry, traveling from port to port along Norway's west coast. Some passengers disembarked along the route and authorities fear they may have spread the virus to local communities.

In the Arctic harbor of Bodoe, the crew and passengers on the cruise ship Seadream 1 all tested negative for the virus. The tests were made “in an abundance of caution,” according to Norway-based company that owns the ship, SeaDream Yacht Club. The ship was put in quarantine after a person from Denmark tested positive on Tuesday upon returning home. The vessel arrived in Bodoe early Wednesday.

