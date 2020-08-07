Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-China's July export surge may point to more sustainable recovery

China's economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:20 IST
WRAPUP 2-China's July export surge may point to more sustainable recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery. The economy is gradually emerging from a record contraction in the first quarter but the recovery remains fragile as rising coronavirus cases around the world and renewed lockdowns could hit demand. Chinese consumer spending also remained subdued amid job losses and concerns about a resurgence in infections.

The country's export performance, however, has not been as severely affected by the global slowdown as some analysts had feared, while signs of stabilisation in the domestic economy have reduced the urgency for more stimulus. Exports in July increased 7.2% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since December last year, customs data showed on Friday, confounding analysts' expectations for a 0.2% drop and quickening from a 0.5% increase in June.

Imports, on the other hand, fell 1.4%, missing market expectations for a 1.0% increase. "The data is in line with our forecast for exports to recover more decisively in H2 alongside the global economy," Tommy Wu, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note, adding that external demand for other products, besides medical supplies, will recover gradually as global industrial production starts picking up.

"However, the road ahead may be bumpy as new export orders remain weak and the recovery path will be uneven across economies." January-July exports of textile products, including face masks, rose 31.3% y/y, quickening from a 27.8% expansion in the first half. Growth of sales in medical equipment also picked up to 47.3% from 41.4%.

But in a sign that global demand may be stabilising, exports of other goods such as electronicss and mobile phones increased while declines in furniture and toys moderated, the data showed DIP IN IMPORTS

Analysts attributed the year-on-year dip in July imports to weaker commodities prices and payback following strong shipments the previous year. They are optimistic that a ramp-up in infrastructure projects on the back of policy support will lift import growth. Imports rose 4.9% in July on a monthly basis.

"With credit growth still accelerating, China's stimulus-led recovery looks set to continue in the coming months, supporting a further rebound in imports," said Martin Rasmussen, China Economist, at Capital Economics. Import volumes of industrial raw materials remained robust, with record imports of iron ore and copper, along with a sharp jump in crude oil.

The country's trade surplus for July stood at $62.33 billion, up from a surplus of $46.42 billion in June. A risk for China's trade outlook this year is heightening U.S.-China tensions which are expected to escalate ahead of the United State's presidential election.

The country's trade surplus with the United States widened to $32.46 billion in July from $29.41 billion in June. China's imports from the United States in July rose 3.6% from a year earlier, slowing from a 11.3% gain in June. In January-July, imports fell 3.5%, falling short of the commitments made in the Phase 1 trade deal to increase purchases of American goods.

Senior U.S. and Chinese officials are set to review the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances during a video conference on Aug. 15. (Additional reporting by Colin Qian; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...

Important for young players to learn right techniques early: Chetri

Former India captain Bharat Chetri believes learning the right technique at an early age is the key to success and urged the youngsters to work on their basics in their growing up years. As a former player, you understand how important it i...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg gets second chance after Perez tests positive again

Nico Hulkenberg will continue as a stand-in for Racing Point at Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday after Mexican Sergio Perez again tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday. The 32-year-old German was drafted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020