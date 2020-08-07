Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harman bets big on gaming segment in India

Kher said through its extensive range, the company is addressing amateur as well as core and professional gamers. "We are investing in channel expansion, sales and marketing efforts to ensure we reach the right audience," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:40 IST
Harman bets big on gaming segment in India

Audio solutions provider Harman is betting big on the burgeoning gaming segment in India and is investing in channel expansion, and sales and marketing efforts to strengthen its position in the country, a company official said. Harman, which operates brands including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity and JBL, has recently launched JBL Quantum range of headsets for gaming enthusiasts in the country.

"We have invested significantly in developing this range to provide the most realistic sound experience to gamers...we expect gaming to be a significant contributor to our growth story from get-go," Harman Vice-President (Lifestyle Audio) Vikram Kher told PTI. He added that the gaming segment has the potential to bring in "double digit percentage contribution in our revenue within this year".

"We believe we are entering the market at the right time. The demand in India has been significantly high as predicted by various reports like the Google-KPMG study that pegged the gaming market at USD 1.1 billion by 2021, all the way back in 2017. And now, the size is likely to be even bigger," he said. Kher said through its extensive range, the company is addressing amateur as well as core and professional gamers.

"We are investing in channel expansion, sales and marketing efforts to ensure we reach the right audience," he added. For casual and core gamers, the company will also tap into its existing JBL community and experience of catering to needs of Indian youth and millennials.   "The market in India has seen a steep growth... Gamers in India are competitive at par with the global players chasing the most updated technology, trends and techniques to stay relevant and to win. The market in India we believe will also grow at the same pace as the global market," he said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks end four-day winning streak as U.S.-China tensions grow

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencents WeChat and ByteDances Tiktok.Chinese stocks led ...

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020