Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Aug 10

This will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at par with other parts of India. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&NI) on Monday 10 August," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:14 IST
PM to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation via video conferencing the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10, an official release said on Friday. The submarine cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat. This will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at par with other parts of India.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to inaugurate submarine cable connectivity to Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&NI) on Monday 10 August," the statement said. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the prime minister in December 2018 at Port Blair.

The submarine optical fibre cable link will deliver bandwidth of 2 x 200 Gigabits per second (Gbps) between Chennai and Port Blair, and 2 x 100 Gbps between Port Blair and the other islands. "Provision of reliable, robust, and high-speed telecom and broadband facilities in these islands will be a landmark achievement from the viewpoint of consumers, as well as for strategic and governance reasons," the release said. Besides this, 4G mobile services, which were constrained due to limited backhaul bandwidth provided via satellite will also see a major boost.

"Enhanced telecom and broadband connectivity will boost tourism and employment generation in the Islands, give an impetus to the economy and raise standards of living. Better connectivity will also facilitate delivery of e-Governance services such as telemedicine and tele-education," the statement added. At the same time, small enterprises will benefit from opportunities in e-commerce, while educational institutions will utilise the enhanced availability of bandwidth for e-learning and knowledge sharing. Business Process Outsourcing services and other medium and large enterprises too also benefit from better connectivity.

The project is funded by the Government through the Universal Service Obligation Fund under Ministry of Communications. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) executed the project while Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) was the technical consultant. About 2,300 km of Submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) has been laid at a cost of about Rs 1,224 crore, and the project has been completed in time, the statement noted..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

MHA sends senior and mid-level IPS officers to paramilitary forces, some elevated

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a series of orders sent several IPS officers to paramilitary forces and other organisations on deputation on Friday. CBI Joint Director Amrit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as Additional Director General ADG...

Norwegians urged to avoid travel abroad to limit virus

Norwegians should avoid all travel abroad, even to countries with few COVID-19 cases, to prevent a resurgence in the coronavirus, the health minister said on Friday. There is still little contamination in Norway but we see increased contami...

Betting markets favor Biden over Trump, but odds narrow in U.S. race

Betting markets favor Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump in Novembers U.S. election, though the odds between them have narrowed during the last week, two betting market aggregators said.Britis...

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed

The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is stalling hiring and slowing an economic rebound. With confirmed viral cases still elevated in much of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020