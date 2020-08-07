Left Menu
Indian Textile Industry Gears for Swiss Polymer Technology to Fight Coronavirus

Consolidated Pathways is partnering with N9 World Technologies in support of its antiviral and antimicrobial custom blended products, which, when properly applied can utilize the highly regarded Sanitized® Quality Seal.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:37 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) An innovative product has emerged in the Indian textile industry that promises to render viruses such as coronavirus ineffective. The credit to bring this technology goes to N9 World Technologies, a subsidiary of Bengaluru Resil Chemicals, and Consolidated Pathways Inc., USA. The two firms signed an agreement to build unique Swiss antiviral and antimicrobial technologies into sustainable, cost effective custom blends for India's textile industry. At the centre of the partnership is N9's unique organ functional polymer marketed under the umbrella brand VIROBAN. The durable antiviral technology from the house of N9 brings hygiene to textile materials, thereby helping improve the fabric's resilience against viruses’ including Coronavirus. The VIROBAN N9 XTS-18 creates a highly-cationic charge density on the textile’s surface, deactivating the spread of the virus & bacteria upon contact. The technology is highly effective against enveloped and capsid viruses, having proven in reducing infective viruses by 99.99% in ISO 18184 tests. The technology is designed to quickly prevent transmission of viruses. VIROBAN polymers are highly compatible with other textiles while remaining gentle on human skin.

N9’s special textile capabilities have ushered in a unique product that has emerged as the need of the hour for countries fighting the pandemic. Such high-quality fabrics and textile products correspond with the needs of India. Mr. Vikram Rao, Managing Director of N9 World Technologies explaining the benefits of the technology, says, “With the onslaught of the pandemic, consumers are increasingly seeking protection and safety in almost everything they breathe, touch or wear. We are committed to keeping our customers safe and that is why we have partnered with Consolidated Pathways & SANITIZED AG. With this partnership, N9 World Technologies is now a ‘One Stop Shop’ for Global Brands & Retailers who are seeking innovative and sustainable specialty finishes for their textile products. A worldwide business development team is already in place for marketing and servicing customers with these proven technologies with global regulatory approvals.” N9 World Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bengaluru based Resil Chemicals and is a manufacturer & marketer of specialty chemicals in Antibacterial, Cooling & Dynamic Drying technologies. Mr. Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Resil Chemicals said, "Current annual Indian mill made fabric production for domestic and an export market is nearly 7 billion sq. meter. This can possibly create the potential for use for antibacterial & antiviral products to the tune of Rs. 140 - 150 crores. With N9's strong local service and technical support, we aim to capture a significant market share from this emerging opportunity. N9's manufacturing capability within the country can help scale up the production of the antiviral products quickly and market them globally with this association." Based in Midland, Michigan, USA, Consolidated Pathways is a brand & technical representative for Sanitized® products, and supports the advancement of the trusted Sanitized® Quality Seal and related branding concepts to the global textile industry. Consolidated Pathways is partnering with N9 World Technologies in support of its antiviral and antimicrobial custom blended products, which, when properly applied can utilize the highly regarded Sanitized® Quality Seal. Mr. James Krueger, CEO of Consolidated Pathways added, “We are excited to partner with N9 World Technologies. This partnership provides a unique combination of technologies, market information and expertise that can help brands and retailers enhance their products in ways that are meaningful to consumers.” Resil Chemicals enjoys the trust of over 150 brands and retailers across the world for its products like COOLITTM, NeudriTM, N9 Pure SilverTM, etc. Almost all the antibacterial masks in the Indian market currently use N9’s products to achieve the antibacterial effect. This partnership will now allow both companies to offer unique performance benefit platforms to the global textile industry. Any antiviral claims are subject to regulation in countries where such regulations exist and N9 assists its customers in assuring that such regulations are strictly adhered to. About N9 Technology A globally recognized organization, N9 World Technology is committed to offering well-researched solutions in the hygiene and wellness space to our customers by constantly developing next generation technologies that are sustainable. They are part of a renowned group Resil Chemicals one of Asia's leading innovative formulators of silicone for textiles, having heritage of more than 25 years of product development and innovation for the textile industry. n9world.com. PWR PWR

