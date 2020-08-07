US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses as economy adds more jobs than expected
U.S. stock index futures pared early declines on Friday as data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, easing fears that a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.
U.S. stock index futures pared early declines on Friday as data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, easing fears that a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was a sharp slowdown from a record 4.8 million in June, it was better than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast.
At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.09%. Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 102 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 11.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35 points, or 0.31%.
