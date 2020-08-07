Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, stock rally ebbs after labor report

The Labor Department report showed employment growth slowed considerably from June amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is likely to renew pressure on the White House and Congress to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill. Gold slid 2% to snap its record surge this week above $2,000, the euro fell from highs against the dollar last seen in May 2018 and U.S. Treasury yields rose to stop a downward trend that had the benchmark 10-year note poised to fall below 0.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:17 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, stock rally ebbs after labor report

The dollar bounced off two-year lows and a gauge of global equity markets halted a march toward a record high on Friday as slightly better-than-expected data on U.S. job growth in July also snapped big rallies in gold and the euro. The Labor Department report showed employment growth slowed considerably from June amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, which is likely to renew pressure on the White House and Congress to reach an agreement on a new stimulus bill.

Gold slid 2% to snap its record surge this week above $2,000, the euro fell from highs against the dollar last seen in May 2018 and U.S. Treasury yields rose to stop a downward trend that had the benchmark 10-year note poised to fall below 0.5%. European equities eked out modest gains, with the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index adding 0.27%. But the euro's sharpest sell-off since April helped Germany's export-heavy DAX index to close up 0.66%.

Stocks on Wall Street meandered, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq briefly turning positive. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.05%, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44%.

Michael Brown, senior analyst at payments firm Caxton in London, said the unemployment report painted a strong picture of the jobs market but the economic recovery remains fragile and dependent on the progress of the pandemic. Financial markets are focused on the potential passage of another stimulus bill in Congress, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"As the day goes on, we'll see more and more discussion about how today's employment report affects those negotiations," LeBas said. Also weighing on markets was U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping bans unveiled late Thursday on U.S. transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

In response, China said the companies complied with U.S. laws and warned Washington would have to "bear the consequences" of its action. Chinese stocks led losers in Asia and the yuan slumped after Trump issued executive orders to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks.

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets fell 0.36% to 563.12. Latest Bank of America fund flow statistics also confirmed the undercurrent of caution in global markets, with investors flocking to cash, gold and investment-grade bonds and switching out of equities.

Gold hit a record high of $2,075.2 per ounce earlier in the session, before succumbing to profit-taking. Spot gold prices fell -1.73% to $2,027.46 an ounce.

Silver dropped 1.7% to $28.452 per ounce following its rise to a seven-year high of $29.838. Oil prices fell more than 1%, pulling back from a week of gains.

Brent crude futures fell $0.62 to $44.47 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.63 to $41.32 a barrel.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulates in Dubai, Sharjah set up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet va...

Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Keralas Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families. Kovind s...

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kongs pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colonys autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Ho...

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020