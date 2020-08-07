Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath transfers loans of Rs 2,447cr to new MSME units

An MoU between state MSME department and Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) was also signed for transfer of knowledge in technology.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday transferred online loans worth Rs 2,447 crore to 98,743 new MSME units. In a programme organised at his official residence here, he also inaugurated skill development training organised by the MSME department for handicraft workers besides training scheme for members of the scheduled castes -tribes, other backward caste and one district-one product marketing scheme, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said that his government was working with full dedication to explore all possibilities to realise 'self reliant India'. He also termed providing employment to the people for making then self sufficient as the top priority of his government.

On the occasion, he laid foundation stone of 13 common facility centres under One District One Product scheme and also inaugurated six facility centres for encouraging export under the export infrastructure scheme of the Government of India. An MoU between state MSME department and Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) was also signed for transfer of knowledge in technology.

