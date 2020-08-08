Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre releases Rs 553 cr to states for agricultural mechanization

The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) was launched in April 2014 with an aim to have inclusive growth of farm mechanization to boost productivity. "In the year 2020-21, budget of Rs 1,033 crore has been provided for the scheme, out of which Rs 553 crore has been released to state governments," an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:37 IST
Centre releases Rs 553 cr to states for agricultural mechanization

The Centre has released Rs 553 crore to states under a scheme to promote mechanization in the agriculture sector. The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) was launched in April 2014 with an aim to have inclusive growth of farm mechanization to boost productivity.

"In the year 2020-21, budget of Rs 1,033 crore has been provided for the scheme, out of which Rs 553 crore has been released to state governments," an official statement said. Agricultural mechanization helps in increasing production through timely farm operations and cut in operations by ensuring better management of inputs.

Mechanization also enhances the productivity of natural resources and reduces drudgery associated with various farm operations. The agriculture ministry pointed out that paddy straw burning is one of the major problems in the northern region of the country causing pollution.

With an objective of moving away farmers of this region from the practice of crop residue burning, the scheme of CRM (Crop Residue Management) was initiated in 2018 wherein, farmers are provided machinery for in-situ management of crop residue through establishment of CHCs (Custom Hiring Centres). Individual farmers are also provided subsidy for procurement of machinery. Total funds of Rs 11,78.47 crore were provided in the year 2018-19 & 2019-20 to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT.

"In 2020-21, Rs.600 crore has been provided in the budget for the scheme and Rs 548.20 crore have been released to the states well before time to ensure they can take up the activities in advance," the statement said. The agriculture ministry has also developed a Multi lingual Mobile App, 'CHC- Farm Machinery' which connects farmers with Custom Hiring Service Centres situated in their locality.

This app is facilitating agricultural mechanization in the country by encouraging small and marginal farmers to take machines on rental basis for agriculture practices without them having to purchase such high priced machines. The app has been further modified and been given the acronym of “FARMS-app” (Farm Machinery Solutions-app).

The revised version is more user friendly and the scope of the app has also been enhanced, the statement said..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Plants cropping up in lost Michigan lakes where dams failed

Nature is returning to craters left from lakes drained by two dams that failed in May during torrential rain in mid-Michigan. But not always in a good way.Shortly after the water receded, you could look out over the exposed bottom lands of ...

2020 Challenge: Sidharth Malhotra shares collage, says '2020 is a mood in itself'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has joined the legion of celebrities taking the viral Challenge 2020 on Instagram. The actor on Saturday shared a collage channelling the mood in a calendar for the year. The Student of The Year actor shared the coll...

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.France offers aid as Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from stranded vesselFrench President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Saturday to send teams and equipment to help Mauritius deal...

With 58,173 new coronavirus cases, US caseload crosses 4.9 million

Washington US, August 08 SputnikANI The United States has reported 58,173 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total past 4.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported 198 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020