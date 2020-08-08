Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monte Carlo Fashions incurs Rs 65 cr revenue loss in Apr-Jun due to COVID-19

Clothing firm Monte Carlo Fashions on Saturday said it incurred a revenue loss of Rs 65 crore in the April-June quarter this year and is operating at around 80 per cent capacity due to the impact of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:39 IST
Monte Carlo Fashions incurs Rs 65 cr revenue loss in Apr-Jun due to COVID-19
Monte Carlo said the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the nation-wide lockdown impacted the dispatches leading to a revenue loss of Rs 65 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Image Credit: ANI

Clothing firm Monte Carlo Fashions on Saturday said it incurred a revenue loss of Rs 65 crore in the April-June quarter this year and is operating at around 80 per cent capacity due to the impact of COVID-19 and resultant lockdowns. "In-line with government directives, we resumed our operations on April 21, 2020, complying with the government's safety and security norms for COVID-19. At present, we are operating at around 80 per cent capacity and gradually ramping up the capacity," Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd said in an investors presentation.

Monte Carlo said the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the nation-wide lockdown impacted the dispatches leading to a revenue loss of Rs 65 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Monte Carlo, which has a presence in 20 states and three union territories, said it continues to work with its business partners across all channels including company-owned company-operated retail outlets, franchised outlets and large format stores and multi-brand outlets.

"Considering that the situation is unprecedented and is changing dynamically, we are planning products based on the estimate of demand ... "We are confident in the underlying strength of our business model, and our medium-term liquidity needs are well covered. With adequate banking limits in place, company's ability to service its debts and financing obligations on time remains unaffected," the company said.

The company has also launched new products in the healthcare segments such as face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kit. Monte Carlo said it has implemented stringent cost control measures and "is hopeful to sustain growth without any significant capex".

"We continue to evaluate the impact of the pandemic and are fully geared to withstand the challenges as the situation unfolds on the back of our financial and operational strengths. Our strong presence in winter wear market along with well-diversified product portfolio across ranges will help us to minimise the impact of COVID-19 for the full financial year 2021," the company added. Monte Carlo has reported a net loss of Rs 13.53 crore and total income of Rs 16.79 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 6.13 crore and total income of Rs 62.54 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago...

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board DJB employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhis Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the ...

Deepak Shetty appointed as Deputy CEO and MD of JCB India

Earthmoving and construction equipment major JCB Group on Saturday announced appointment of Deepak Shetty as Deputy CEO and Managing Director of JCB India LtdBeginning next year, Shetty will take over as MD and CEO from Subir Kumar Chowdhur...

Maha: Teen girl's body found in Chandrapur well, probe on

A 16-year-old girl was founddead in a well in Nagbhid area of Chandrapur district onSaturday afternoon, almost a day after her parents lodged akidnapping case, police saidThe kidnapping case was lodged on Friday evening, saidAssistant Polic...

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

Valtteri Bottas pipped championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a flying final lap on Saturday.Super stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020