Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on backfoot as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus, China tensions

Global equities have rallied hard since hitting a bottom in March on central bank bazooka and government largess around the world, although rising coronavirus cases and deaths in many countries have tempered investor enthusiasm recently. Also weighing on sentiment is uncertainty over U.S. fiscal stimulus after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders to extend unemployment benefits after talks with Congress broke down.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 06:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 06:23 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on backfoot as focus shifts to U.S. stimulus, China tensions

Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors kept one eye on flaring tensions between the United States and China and another eye on U.S. fiscal stimulus after talks between the White House and Democrat lawmakers broke down.

Trading was expected to be light with Japanese and Singaporean markets closed for public holidays. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stayed below a 6-1/2 month peak touched last week to be last at 560.17.

Australian shares recouped Friday's losses to be up 0.7% while South Korea's main index added 0.4%. Global equities have rallied hard since hitting a bottom in March on central bank bazooka and government largess around the world, although rising coronavirus cases and deaths in many countries have tempered investor enthusiasm recently.

Also weighing on sentiment is uncertainty over U.S. fiscal stimulus after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders to extend unemployment benefits after talks with Congress broke down. The orders would provide an extra $400 per week in unemployment payments, less than the $600 per week passed earlier in the crisis.

While analysts see the move as a cut to spending that leaves homeowners and renters vulnerable to eviction, they are still optimistic about the prospects for more stimulus. "I view this as another step in negotiations rather than a cessation of negotiations, with a still unknown timeline," JPMorgan analyst Andrew Tyler wrote in a note.

"If we see the White House take the view that they no longer want to negotiate until after the election, then think we'll see a wave of GDP downgrades followed by lower realized spending and spikes to unemployment in September through year-end." Investors were also circumspect after U.S. President Donald Trump signed two executive orders banning WeChat, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, and TikTok in 45 days' time while announcing sanctions on 11 Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

Rounding out the actions, U.S. regulators recommended that overseas firms listed on American exchanges be subject to U.S. public audit reviews from 2022. "The bigger question for markets is whether these actions jeopardise the U.S.-China trade talks on August 15 and markets will be looking closely for any Chinese retaliation," said Tapas Strickland, director of markets & economics at National Australia Bank.

"The running assumption in markets has been President Trump needed the phase one deal to succeed, as much as China, this side of the November elections... At the same time President Trump is running a hard China line into the elections," Strickland added. In currencies, the dollar eased on the safe haven Japanese yen to 105.85 while the risk sensitive Aussie dollar nursed its losses after falling 1.1% on Friday.

The British pound was a tad lower at $1.3057 after hitting a five-month high of $1.3185 last week. The euro paused at $1.1789 to hover near its highest since May 2018. That left the dollar index at 93.367, having struggled on a slippery slope since late June.

On the data front, China releases inflation figures later in the day and monthly activity indicators on Friday. In commodities, gold held on to gains at $2,030 an ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,072.5 last week.

Oil prices were higher with Brent crude rising 36 cents to $44.76 a barrel. U.S. crude added 43 cents to $41.65. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers take down Sixers as Lillard scores 51

Damian Lillard poured in 51 points and added seven assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 124-121 victory over a Philadelphia 76ers squad that lost Joel Embiid to injury on Sunday night near Orlando. Carmelo Anthony recorded 20 poi...

Hong Kong police arrest 7 on suspicion of breaching new security law

Hong Kong police said on Monday they had arrested 7 people on suspicion of breaching the citys new national security law for offences including collusion with foreign powers. Police said the operation was still ongoing and further arrests p...

6 French citizens, 2 guides killed by gunmen at giraffe park

Unidentified gunmen killed six French aid workers and two Nigerien guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of Nigers capital early Sunday, authorities from both countries said. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolence...

Golf-Morikawa wins PGA Championship for first major title

American Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on Sunday to secure his first career major title.Morikawa shot a six-under-par 64 to reach 13 under on the week, two strokes better than overnight leader Dustin Johnson 6...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020