AIC-IIITH Foundation Selects 10 Tech-based Social Enterprises Focused On Sustainable Development Goals

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atal Incubation Centre at International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH) has selected 10 startups for its flagship Akash incubation program for tech-based social enterprises working on Sustainable Development goals. AIC-IIITH received 100 applications from 17 states, out of which 17 were selected for the final round. The process which began in December 2019 and went through multiple rounds, concluded in an online selection conference consisting of Viveck Verma, Entrepreneur, Strategic Advisor and Investor; Anup Puthan, TechExpert and Investor; Emmanuel V Murray, Senior Advisor at Caspian Impact Investment Adviser and Rennis Joseph, Social Entrepreneur and Director at Ignis Career.

The selected startups will be supported through their entrepreneurial journey by business coaching, bootcamps and workshops on various topics like finance, IP, marketing, mentor and expert chats, peer learning sessions, as well as an opportunity to apply for seed funding. AIC-IIITH is at present supporting diverse social enterprises from sectors like Edutech, Healthtech, Environment, etc. The 2nd cohort also consists of 10 startups from diverse fields, all working to help India achieve SDGs by 2030.

Ramesh Loganathan, Director, AIC-IITH, congratulated the startups and said, "Being part of this incubation program is an excellent platform for social entrepreneurs to get tools to grow and become sustainable and thus multiply their social impact." The startups that are part of the 2nd cohort are: Adva Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd - Fighting water crisis in India through mass action approach using innovative water conservation techniques to make ground water rich and promote people to conserve rainwater. Transit - Helps truck drivers facing problems of liquidity for costs like diesel, toll tax and food. Often, these truck drivers dont recieve payment from the parties in time. Transit provides them with transit cards, which can help them solve all these problems.

SDG Healthcare Private Limited - Developing an AI/ML based screening solution to prevent anaemia among the majority of the rural population of children, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers and males in the healthcare sector. KOTUMB Digital Empowerment and Careers Pvt Ltd - A career enhancement, guidance and jobs/ entrepreneurship solution for the educated youth of tier 2 and tier 3 locations via an android mobile app.

Ecowrap - An end-to-end integrated waste management solution for the Hotel, Restaurant and Cafe (HORECA) sector that will address illegal dumping of waste into landfills; causing pollution, wastage of precious resources and avoid zero monetization of waste. Ayata Intelligence Private Limited - Indian Horticulture productivity is 250% lower than the global average. Addressing it through IoT & AI-powered SaralKheti technology, which screens crops with stress management at 3 levels: Soil, Crop and Atmosphere.

Mayukh.ai - Creating loan availability options for those without any formal credit history via KarzSiddhi, an end-to-end solution to facilitate the loans from NBFCs (primarily) by ratifying the character, commitment and capacity of an individual artisan or semi skilled person like electrician, mechanic, plumber, etc. Digibeings - Making mental health treatment and diagnosis scalable, affordable and accessible via virtual human AI.

Jivandeep Health Services - India's only end-to-end solution for organ transplant, catering to the needs of patients from the initial diagnosis to rehabilitation and sustainability. Kaiinos Education Services - Address the challenges in monitoring climate change using satellite data and the availability of public learning material to process and publish satellite data. And developing a participatory eLearning platform for the same.

About AIC-IIITH Foundation: AIC-IIITH Foundation is an Atal Incubation Center set up exclusively for incubating and supporting tech-based social enterprises. It seeks to deploy entrepreneurial energy and technological innovation for social impact to help India achieve the SDGs. Supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, AIC-IIITH Foundation also seeks to nurture the social enterprise ecosystem by acting as a platform for sharing ideas and insights. With over 10,000 sq. ft space consisting of co-working spaces, conference room, meeting space and other facilities, AIC-IIITH Foundation aims to provide collaborative space to entrepreneurs. These benefits are further enhanced by the multiplying effect of agglomeration effects and network effects of being situated in the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), IIIT-Hyderabad, which is a cluster of incubation centers, research labs and resources. Website - https://aic.iiit.ac.in/