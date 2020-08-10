CSS Corp positioned as a leader across all four market segments in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for CX Services in telecom and media

Left Menu
CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader across all four market segments in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for CX services in telecom and media sector.

CSS Corp. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader across all four market segments in NelsonHall's NEAT vendor evaluation for CX services in telecom and media sector. The report critically evaluated the performance of 17 global customer experience (CX) service providers, against a structured two-axis dynamic model on their ability to meet future client requirements and deliver immediate benefits.

CSS Corp's offerings are built on five essential pillars of customer support, i.e. end-user experience, agent experience, systems, CX analytics, and process automation. The company provides best-in-class services, leveraging their home-grown Digital Contact Center 2.0 suite of solutions with integrated modules like augmented reality based CXM, mobile assistant, cognitive chatbot, self-service, knowledge base management, smart routing, sentiment analytics, agent 360 and team lead dashboards and over 100 cognitive and RPA-based processes. These factors make their offerings highly dynamic, adaptable, and customizable; hence fit seamlessly into any customer environment, resulting into desired business outcomes.

NelsonHall's report recognizes CSS Corp's technology capability in integrating their platforms to the customer environments by harnessing the power of disruptive technologies that maximize customer experience and accelerate digital transformation. "There is an increasing need for organizations to provide seamless customer experience and support while mitigating risks and demands. Over the last couple of years, our innovative value propositions in the Hi-Tech CXM arena have enabled clients to embrace the power of technology-led and outcome-focused services and drive CX transformation. We are proud to emerge as the chosen partners for our clients in their journeys to provide simplicity, consistency, and customer-centricity at every touchpoint. NelsonHall's leadership recognition corroborates our proficiency in delivering powerful combinations of our indigenous digital solutions and managed services to provide customized offerings to our customers," said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp, while speaking on the recognition.

"Digital technologies have disrupted the current CX landscape and clients now look for a partner to help utilize them efficiently. CSS Corp is leveraging transformational CX capabilities across the telecom and media segment. The company's approach towards delivering mature and differentiated commercial models to support digital transformation with a portfolio of outcome-based contracts is the foundation to build next-level CX," said Ivan Kotzev, CX Services Lead Analyst at NelsonHall. This NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering CX services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with a specific focus on CX improvement, revenue generation and cost optimization.

