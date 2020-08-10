Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Projects completes 110 km transmission line project in Thailand

Infrastructure major Tata Projects on Monday said it alongwith its consortium partner has completed 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:32 IST
Tata Projects completes 110 km transmission line project in Thailand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Infrastructure major Tata Projects on Monday said it alongwith its consortium partner has completed 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This transmission line passing through forests and mountainous terrains will carry additional electricity to Phuket. "Tata Projects Limited... and its consortium partner has completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain," the company said in a statement.

Of this 110-km stretch, about 80 km was executed by Tata Projects and the remaining by its partner, the company said adding that it utilised drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work. The company, however, did not provide the project cost.

Vivek Gautam, COO – Tata Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to complete this important transmission line project which is a true testimony of our top-notch expertise and vast experience. With successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world." Going forward, the company shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety, he added. All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 per cent concrete quality, the statement said adding, additionally, Tata Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks. "A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 kV transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula," the statement said.

Prior to this Surathani-Phuket transmission line project, Tata Project-led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 – Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company's first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand. Tata Projects claims expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects and operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, fully integrated rail and metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

UP health minister recoveres from COVID-19, attends office

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Monday attended his office after recovering from coronavirus. He had tested positive for the infection on July 24. I am fine. On Thursday, I was declared COVID negative. After this, I spent ...

We are as frustrated as fans on losing first Test against England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the side is as frustrated as the fans on losing the first Test against England by three wickets. His remark came as England chased down a total of 277 against Pakistan after being reduced to 1...

DST Secretary apprises India-Canada IC-IMPACTS conference on new STI policy

India-Canada IC-IMPACTS Annual Research Conference discussed ways of taking the cooperation between the countries to the next level by strengthening existing international connects, sharing best practices in multiple areas, and initiating n...

Romanian midwife championed in Britain as homeland in crisis

Queen Elizabeth II, David Bowie and ... Claudia Anghel, an experienced Romanian midwife, has joined the star-studded ranks of people whose portraits have been taken by famed photographer Rankin. It was done as part of a billboard campaign c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020