Left Menu
Development News Edition

TATA Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, and its consortium partner have completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 16:13 IST
TATA Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand
Surathani-Phuket Transmission Line. Image Credit: ANI

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, and its consortium partner have completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain. This project will bring additional electricity to Phuket thereby improving the lives of citizens. Out of the TATA Projects led consortium's 110-km stretch, about 80-km was executed by TATA Projects and the remaining by its partner. The company utilized drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

"We are proud to complete this important transmission line project which is a true testimony of our top-notch expertise and vast experience. With the successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world. Going forward, we shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety," said Vivek Gautam, COO - TATA Projects Ltd, while speaking about the project. All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 percent concrete quality. Additionally, TATA Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks.

A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 KV Transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula. Prior to this Surathani - Phuket transmission line project, TATA Project led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 - Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company's first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Huge shortfall in funds to fight coronavirus, WHO says

There is a huge gap between the funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed worldwide, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday. More than 19.92 million people have been reported to be...

Israeli jeweler makes USD 1.5m gold coronavirus mask

An Israeli jewelry company is working on what it says will be the worlds most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of USD 1.5 million. The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600...

UP health minister recoveres from COVID-19, attends office

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Monday attended his office after recovering from coronavirus. He had tested positive for the infection on July 24. I am fine. On Thursday, I was declared COVID negative. After this, I spent ...

We are as frustrated as fans on losing first Test against England: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that the side is as frustrated as the fans on losing the first Test against England by three wickets. His remark came as England chased down a total of 277 against Pakistan after being reduced to 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020