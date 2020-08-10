TATA Projects completes Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, and its consortium partner have completed an important 110-km stretch of the 200-km Surathani-Phuket transmission line project in Thailand. This 500kV transmission line is an achievement since it passes through thick jungles and mountainous terrain. This project will bring additional electricity to Phuket thereby improving the lives of citizens. Out of the TATA Projects led consortium's 110-km stretch, about 80-km was executed by TATA Projects and the remaining by its partner. The company utilized drone technology for stringing of transmission lines thereby reducing timeframe and avoiding manual work.

"We are proud to complete this important transmission line project which is a true testimony of our top-notch expertise and vast experience. With the successful completion of our second transmission line project in Thailand, we have once again proved our execution capabilities not only in India but also around the world. Going forward, we shall continue to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and uncompromising standards of safety," said Vivek Gautam, COO - TATA Projects Ltd, while speaking about the project. All tower foundations were completed using ready mixed concrete which is a symbol of 100 percent concrete quality. Additionally, TATA Projects also prepared approach roads for ready mixed concrete trucks.

A unique aspect of this project is that it is the first 500 KV Transmission line passing from Phang-nga province. Phang-nga is a province in Southern Thailand, bordering the Andaman Sea on the West Coast of the Malay Peninsula. Prior to this Surathani - Phuket transmission line project, TATA Project led consortium had successfully executed an 80-km stretch of 500kV Roi Et 2 - Chaiyaphum 2 Transmission Line project in August 2019. It was the company's first successfully executed transmission line project in Thailand.

