Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work underway to provide mobile connectivity in border villages of J-K, Ladakh, other areas: Prasad

Work is underway on a Rs 337 crore project to provide mobile services in 354 uncovered villages in remote and border areas of the country, union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:35 IST
Work underway to provide mobile connectivity in border villages of J-K, Ladakh, other areas: Prasad

Work is underway on a Rs 337 crore project to provide mobile services in 354 uncovered villages in remote and border areas of the country, union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. The project includes all uncovered villages of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. "A Rs 337 crore tender has been floated for the same and work is going on. This will include 87 uncovered villages of Jammu and Kashmir. After completion of this project, there will not be a single uncovered village left in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh for mobile services," the telecom and IT minister told reporters. The project includes 144 border villages in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while the rest are in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the telecom ministry said in a statement

Prasad said the government is also installing VSATs (Very Small Aperture Terminals) to provide satellite phone services to soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh so that they can connect with their families. Satellite-based DSPTs (Digital Satellite Phone Terminals) are also being provided at 1,347 sites for Army, BRO, BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB, among others, out of which 183 sites have already been commissioned. Prasad said the Department of Telecom is working on providing mobile connectivity in villages in 24 aspirational districts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. A total of 7,287 uncovered villages in 44 aspirational districts in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh will also be covered.   According to telecom ministry data presented in Parliament in February, there were around 27,721 villages (as per census 2011 data) which were not covered by mobile services. The minister further said the Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) optical fibre link launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will increase innovation and establish more startups in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.   "Earlier we were supplying the internet using satellite bandwidth at 4 gigabit per second (Gbps) speed. After the start of the link between Chennai and Port Blair, speed will be 400 GBps and other islands will get 200 Gbps. This will encourage innovation there, increase startups," Prasad said.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...

Sushant death case blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar, subjected to media trial, Rhea to SC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday told the Supreme Court the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has been blown out of proportion as elections are due in Bihar and claimed she was being subjected to media trial due to constant sensationalisati...

Sebi bans 27 entities from mkts in matter of front running by Reliance Securities dealers, connected entities

Regulator Sebi has barred a number of individuals and entities from the capital market after it unearthed a major case of front running by some dealers of Reliance Securities Ltd and their connected entities by using their prior access to s...

James Anderson praises team environment as Ben Stokes leaves series for family issue

England pacer James Anderson has lauded the team environment after all-rounder Ben Stokes left the ongoing series with Pakistan midway to spend time with his family in New Zealand. On Sunday, England and Wales Cricket Board ECB announced th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020