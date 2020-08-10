Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air passengers 'eagerly' awaiting return to normalcy, leisure travel: Survey

the survey conducted with 1,386 passengers reveals that passengers are eagerly awaiting the return to normalcy of flight operations and are looking forward to international leisure travel," Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:01 IST
Air passengers 'eagerly' awaiting return to normalcy, leisure travel: Survey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air passengers are "eagerly" awaiting the return to normalcy of flight operations and are looking forward to international leisure travel, a survey by Mumbai airport operator MIAL has claimed. An overwhelming majority of the people covered under the survey, which was carried out on 1,386 passengers at the Mumbai International Airport, also found air travel as the "most reliable mode of transport, given the current pandemic". "GVK-led Mumbai International Airport undertook a 'Restart Feedback Survey' post the resumption of flight operations... the survey conducted with 1,386 passengers reveals that passengers are eagerly awaiting the return to normalcy of flight operations and are looking forward to international leisure travel," Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said in a release. Furthermore, passengers are becoming comfortable with air travel in the new normal as 98.4 per cent of passengers flying in and out of the Mumbai airport found the airport to be safer than bus or train stations, it said. Another 99.6 per cent of the passengers covered under the survey were of the opinion that air travel is safer compared to other modes of transports in times of a pandemic, MIAL said. Devised to understand passenger sentiments - their apprehension and expectation towards air travel during this unprecedented period, the survey displayed a change in the purpose of travel for passengers, with business travel gaining momentum, it said. The study conducted has shown a radical shift post two months of domestic flight operations where the airport identified 54.7 per cent passengers revealing that they are likely to travel for work or business purpose as compared to the 43.3 per of passengers who were voyaging back to their homes, MIAL said in the release.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM seeks Centre's nod for using SDRF funds fully for COVID-19; Thanks PM for sending NDRF teams

Citing the double blow of COVID-19 and monsoon fury, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Monday demanded that the states be allowed to use funds fully from the State Disaster Relief Fund SDRF for the fight against the pandemic, removing ...

Lebanon government resigns after deadly Beirut blast

Lebanons Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on Monday the resignation of his government after a powerful Beirut port explosion sparked public uproar against the countrys leaders.Diab, in a televised speech, said the detonation of highly-e...

Sitharaman launches online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the online dashboard of National Infrastructure Pipeline showcasing over 6800 projects, the Ministry of Finance said. The NIP project database will help in providing real-time upd...

Orrisa HC leaves it to state govt to take call on reopening of temples as per SC directive

Orissa High Court Monday left it to the state government to take a call on reopening of places of worship in the state in view of the pandemic as per the Supreme Court directive. The HC in a joint hearing disposed of three PILs pertaining t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020