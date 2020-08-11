Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pilot Deepak Sathe cremated; Maha govt accords state funeral

On Tuesday morning, the body was brought from the hospital to the family home in Chandivli. Residents of the housing complex paid tributes to the pilot. The pilot's father, Colonel Vasant Sathe (Retd), 87 and mother Neela, 83, were present at the Chandivli residence. They reside in Nagpur and reached Mumbai on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:16 IST
Pilot Deepak Sathe cremated; Maha govt accords state funeral

Wing Commander Deepak Sathe (Retd), pilot-in-command of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, was cremated here on Tuesday with state honours. Several mourners lined up the road as the funeral procession started from his residence in Chandivli.

The last rites were performed at the Tagorenagar electric crematorium in Vikhroli in presence of some of his relatives. The number of people allowed to attend the last rites was restricted in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Relatives, friends and others, including Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, paid floral tributes at his residence before the final procession began. Slogans of "amar rahe" were raised when his body was being taken to the crematorium from the residence.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Government decided to accord a state funeral to the pilot, and said his life shall inspire young pilots. The flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday, killing 18 people, including both the pilots.

Sathe's body was flown here on Sunday and was kept at the Air India facility near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time before being taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. On Tuesday morning, the body was brought from the hospital to the family home in Chandivli.

Residents of the housing complex paid tributes to the pilot. Some were seen saluting him from their balconies. The pilot's father, Colonel Vasant Sathe (Retd), 87 and mother Neela, 83, were present at the Chandivli residence.

They reside in Nagpur and reached Mumbai on Monday. The pilot's US-based elder son Shantanu also reached Mumbai on Monday for the last rites. He, along with his mother Sushma and younger brother Dhananjay, were in tears as the last rites were performed shortly after noon.

A wreath was placed on behalf of the Indian Air Force, where Sathe was a test pilot before joining Air India. Pilots, cabin crew and others in the aviation sector also participated in the final journey.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will license new Mediterranean areas this month

Turkey will issue seismic exploration and drilling licenses in new areas of the eastern Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, amid tensions with Gree...

CamCom AI revolutionizes defect and damage assessment in auto industry

Bengaluru Karnataka India, Aug 11 ANINewsVoir CamCom.ai, an AI platform for Quality Assurance, are the pioneers of defect and damage assessment solutions in the automotive industry. Their new solution provides contactless, objective, and co...

2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru. The arrest and recovery was made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara ...

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 daysArdern said A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020