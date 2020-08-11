Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body

In 2020-21, its contribution towards economic stability is expected to be even higher amid the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown," FAIFA said in a statement. This fund will be crucial for farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups looking to boost the country's agriculture infrastructure, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 15:30 IST
Rs 1-lakh cr Agri Infra Fund to be crucial in enhancing farm sector share in GDP: Farmers' body
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

The Rs 1-lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund launched by the government will be crucial in enhancing contribution of the agriculture sector to the country's GDP, especially at a time when it is expected to add to economic stability amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, according to farmers' body FAIFA. The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) said the fund will be important for farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups looking to boost the country's agriculture infrastructure.

The federation claims to represent farmers and farm workers of commercial crops across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat. "Agriculture currently contributes to over 14 per cent of the national GDP and provides livelihood to over 40 per cent of the nation's workforce. In 2020-21, its contribution towards economic stability is expected to be even higher amid the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown," FAIFA said in a statement.

This fund will be crucial for farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups looking to boost the country's agriculture infrastructure, it added. "It will also allow the agriculture sector to help enhance its contributions to the GDP, improve balance of trade, stimulate greater export potential of the farm sector and ensure a stable and prosperous life for farmers by increasing incomes," the farmers' body said.

Welcoming the fund, FAIFA President Javare Gowda said, "This will help the farming sector plan medium-to-long term debt financing facilities for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and build community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support." The fund will catalyse infrastructure development of modern cold storages and cold chain as well as warehouses in villages; it will also provide employment opportunities in rural areas, he added. "The direct (beneficiary) of this critical infrastructure upgrade of the agriculture sector will be farmers," FAIFA said.

It added that they will be able to get greater value for their produce, store and sell their crops at appropriate pricing, reduce farm wastage, increase processing time and overall equip a farm-led New India to compete globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Equinix acquires data centres player GPX India for USD 161 mln

Data centers player Equinix on Tuesday announced the acquisition of GPX Global Systems India operations for USD 161 million around Rs 1,202 crore in an all-cash deal. GPX India has a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two datacentres and...

COVID-19 casts shadow on Janmashthami celebrations in Bengal

Janmashthami turned out to be a low-key affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of priests performing the rituals at most shrines on Tuesday, and devotees giving their temple visit a miss amid the restrictions in ...

Thousands benefit from online yoga sessions in Tamil Nadu prisons

The Isha Yoga Center has been conducting online Yoga sessions for inmates at all Central Prisons in various cities of the state, Tamil Nadu Prisons Department said on Tuesday. On the request of Tamil Nadu Prisons Department, Isha Yoga Cente...

Request Centre to authorise the COVID-19 vaccine to be procured and used, it must issue guidelines : Mamata Banerjee during video conference with the PM.

Request Centre to authorise the COVID-19 vaccine to be procured and used, it must issue guidelines Mamata Banerjee during video conference with the PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020