Two coaches of passenger train derail at Vasai Road yard
Two coaches of a passenger train derailed at the Vasai Road station railway yard near Mumbai on Tuesday evening but nobody was injured in the mishap, the Western Railway said. Both the coaches were `re-railed' (put back on rails) around 9 pm, he said. Vasai Road, about 35 kilometers from Mumbai, is one of the major stations in Palghar district of Maharashtra..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:31 IST
Two coaches of a passenger train derailed at the Vasai Road station railway yard near Mumbai on Tuesday evening but nobody was injured in the mishap, the Western Railway said. Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the derailment took place when the coaches were being shunted around 5 pm.
"Since it happened inside the railway yard, it did not affect the train traffic and no one was injured in it," he said. Both the coaches were `re-railed' (put back on rails) around 9 pm, he said.
Vasai Road, about 35 kilometers from Mumbai, is one of the major stations in Palghar district of Maharashtra..
