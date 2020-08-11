Left Menu
Development News Edition

Container lines resume calls to Beirut as terminal restarts operations

"We are glad to advise that the container terminal suffered only minor damage and it has restarted operations,” German container line Hapag Lloyd said in a note to customers on Tuesday, adding that its first ship to call at Beirut since the disaster is due to dock on Aug. 14. "Alongside our service reinstatement, we are also reopening booking acceptance for cargo to and from Beirut," the company said, adding that it was still evaluating the extent of damage to its containers that were in the port at the time of the blast.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:08 IST
Container lines resume calls to Beirut as terminal restarts operations

Container lines have resumed calls to Beirut after last week's explosion, with the terminal having sustained only minor damage, leading companies said on Tuesday. The Aug. 4 blast in Beirut's port, which killed more than 160 people and injured 6,000 more, demolished entire neighbourhoods of Lebanon's capital in seconds.

Container lines diverted ships to Lebanon’s smaller port of Tripoli to keep vital supply lines running. "We are glad to advise that the container terminal suffered only minor damage and it has restarted operations,” German container line Hapag Lloyd said in a note to customers on Tuesday, adding that its first ship to call at Beirut since the disaster is due to dock on Aug. 14.

"Alongside our service reinstatement, we are also reopening booking acceptance for cargo to and from Beirut," the company said, adding that it was still evaluating the extent of damage to its containers that were in the port at the time of the blast. Hapag Lloyd's office in Beirut had been completely destroyed but staff were unharmed.

Lebanon, which imports almost everything it uses, relies on container ships to bring in items ranging from refrigerated food cargoes to clothing and other consumer goods. Beirut's container port has an annual average capacity of just over 1 million TEUs (20 foot equivalent units), compared with Tripoli's 400,000 TEUs, which could be enlarged to 600,000 TEUs and a maximum of 750,000 TEUs if more cranes are installed, shipping data shows.

French container line CMA CGM said separately on Tuesday it was fully operational again in Beirut, adding that its first container vessel had discharged in the port on Monday. "The operation was very smooth. The container vessels commercial operations are resuming normally since the 10th of August at Beirut port," CMA said in a statement.

"Ships were temporarily diverted to Tripoli where a logistics hub has been established, as well as to other ports in the region." CMA said last week that one of its Beirut staff who had been missing after the explosion had died.

(Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers hope to solve Canadiens' Price

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault no doubt is aware of the pedigree of Carey Price, the Montreal Canadiens goaltender his team will be facing in a first-round playoff series beginning Wednesday. Price, after all, has won the Hart an...

Violence breaks out against social media post by Congress MLA's alleged aide

A mob rampaged through Bengalurus Pulakeshi Nagar Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and a Congress legislators residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue, police sai...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 inches closer to record high; Nasdaq down

The SP 500 was higher on Tuesday afternoon and within striking distance of its closing record from February, before the onset of the coronavirus crisis that caused one of Wall Streets most dramatic crashes in history. The benchmark index wa...

Willing to accept any role BJP offers to me: Tathagata Roy

Days after expressing his desire to return to active politics in West Bengal, Meghalaya Governor and former BJP leader Tathagata Roy said that he is willing to accept any role the party entrusts him with. The 74-year-old former West Bengal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020