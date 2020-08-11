Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few U.S. firms see Trump's Phase 1 China trade deal as worth tariff costs -survey

The trade group said that just 7% of respondents to its annual membership survey said that the benefits from the Phase 1 agreement outweigh the costs of tariffs incurred along the way.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:41 IST
Few U.S. firms see Trump's Phase 1 China trade deal as worth tariff costs -survey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Few U.S. companies doing business in China view President Donald Trump's Phase 1 trade deal as being worth the cost of tariffs incurred over a two-year trade war, a new survey by the U.S.-China Business Council showed on Tuesday. The trade group said that just 7% of respondents to its annual membership survey said that the benefits from the Phase 1 agreement outweigh the costs of tariffs incurred along the way. Some 36% of respondents said the costs outweighed the benefits and 56% said it was too soon to tell.

But the USCBC said 88% of respondents held a "positive" or somewhat positive overall view of the trade deal. Half of those responding positively said this was because the deal "makes the bilateral relationship more stable and decreases chances for further tariff escalation." The Phase 1 trade deal, activated on Feb. 15, calls for China to increase purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured products, energy and services by $200 billion over two years, along with increased U.S. access to China's financial services markets, and some improvements in intellectual property protections. Promised negotiations on a Phase 2 agreement covering more difficult technology transfer issues, industrial subsidies and data restrictions have been shelved.

China is far behind the pace of purchases needed to meet its first-year purchase increase target of $77 billion. Despite this shortfall and a rapidly deteriorating U.S.-China relationship amid issues from China's security crackdown on Hong Kong to Trump's threat to shut down Chinese-owned short video app TikTok, White House adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday the Phase 1 trade deal is "fine right now."

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are due to hold a videoconference on Saturday to assess the six-month implementation of the Phase 1 agreement.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Mali protests resume as thousands call for president to resign

Thousands of people took to the streets of Malis rainy capital Bamako on Tuesday renewing calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down despite international mediation efforts to resolve a political crisis. Protests led by an oppo...

Sea life around Mauritius dying as Japanese ship oil spill spreads

Mauritian volunteers fished dead eels from oily waters on Tuesday as they tried to clean up damage to the Indian Ocean islands most pristine beaches after a Japanese bulk carrier leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil. The ship, MV Wakashi...

Flyers hope to solve Canadiens' Price

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault no doubt is aware of the pedigree of Carey Price, the Montreal Canadiens goaltender his team will be facing in a first-round playoff series beginning Wednesday. Price, after all, has won the Hart an...

Violence breaks out against social media post by Congress MLA's alleged aide

A mob rampaged through Bengalurus Pulakeshi Nagar Tuesday night and vandalised a police station and a Congress legislators residence after an alleged relative of the MLA shared a social media post purportedly on a communal issue, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020