Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar buoyed by jump in U.S. bond yields

The dollar index has slumped 9% from a three-year high it hit in March and lost 4% in July alone, leaving investors divided over whether the support the greenback has found in August amounts to a bounce or a pause in its decline. RBNZ WATCH Traders in Asia have a wary eye fixed on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday. No change in rates is expected, but the bank can often surprise and a dovish tone is likely -- especially with Auckland back under lockdown because four new COVID-19 cases were detected after 102 virus-free days.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 06:30 IST
FOREX-Dollar buoyed by jump in U.S. bond yields

The dollar found support on Wednesday, as a jump in U.S. yields pushed it higher against the Japanese yen and investors wagered on a broader and deeper U.S. coronavirus recovery.

The yield on 10-year U.S. debt, which rises when bond prices fall, made its steepest gain in two months overnight ahead of a record $38 billion auction later on Wednesday. That attracts investment, particularly from Japan where yields at the front of the curve are pinned around or below zero, and lifted the dollar by half a percent on the yen to 106.53 - where it stayed on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in financial markets, focus was on the political holdup in Washington over a new stimulus package, which capped broader investor sentiment. In Asia, the New Zealand dollar hit a three-week low following a fresh coronavirus lockdown in Auckland and ahead of a crucial central bank policy decision due at 0200 GMT.

The move up in yields is driven by both repositioning ahead of big issuance this week and a sense that the U.S. recovery is broadening and looking more robust, said NAB senior FX strategist Rodrigo Catril. "That is reflected in the rotation in equities into more cyclical sectors and plays into the idea that U.S. Treasury yields should be higher, reflecting that improvement in prospects for the global recovery," he said.

"Dollar/yen is the most sensitive...but higher U.S. Treasury yields should in theory be broadly supportive for the dollar." Against a basket of currencies, the dollar extended a bounce made last Friday as U.S.-China tensions ratcheted higher with President Donald Trump's ban on TikTok and WeChat.

It last sat at 93.654. Against the euro the greenback was steady at $1.1740 and against the Australian dollar it was firm just below a one-week high at $0.7147. The dollar index has slumped 9% from a three-year high it hit in March and lost 4% in July alone, leaving investors divided over whether the support the greenback has found in August amounts to a bounce or a pause in its decline.

RBNZ WATCH Traders in Asia have a wary eye fixed on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday.

No change in rates is expected, but the bank can often surprise and a dovish tone is likely -- especially with Auckland back under lockdown because four new COVID-19 cases were detected after 102 virus-free days. "It's far too soon to say what the exact implications are, but the return of COVID-19 presents downside risk to the outlook," ANZ analysts said in a note on Wednesday.

"The (policy) committee can ill-afford to be complacent, and need to underscore that they will do what it takes. We thus expect a very dovish tone, which poses significant downside risks for the New Zealand dollar." Most analysts expect an expansion of the central bank's bond buying programme beyond the current NZ$60 billion and for negative rates to remain firmly on the table.

The kiwi was last at $0.6564, its lowest since July 21. Elsewhere the pound was under pressure following poor labour market data overnight, which showed British job losses jumping to their highest level in more than a decade last quarter.

U.S. inflation figures due at 1230 GMT are expected to show consumer price growth drift down to 1.1% on a year-on-year basis from 1.2% in June. Investors are also looking for signs that the political impasse in Washington over the next stimulus programme can be overcome, with the stalemate weighing on U.S. equities overnight as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for the deadlock.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Clippers can wrap up No. 2 seed vs. Nuggets

Kawhi Leonard doesnt believe it matters if the Los Angeles Clippers are the No. 2 or No. 3 seed heading into the NBA playoffs. Theres really no homecourt advantage, no fans out there, no travel, said Leonard, according to the Los Angeles Ti...

Tennis-Serena sets up Venus clash on return after COVID-19 hiatus

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the COVID-19 era.Williams w...

FOREX-Dollar buoyed by jump in U.S. bond yields

The dollar found support on Wednesday, as a jump in U.S. yields pushed it higher against the Japanese yen and investors wagered on a broader and deeper U.S. coronavirus recovery.The yield on 10-year U.S. debt, which rises when bond prices f...

Argentina death toll from coronavirus tops 5,000 as new cases spike

Argentinas death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5,000, the government said on Tuesday, as cases have skyrocketed in recent weeks, pushing the South American nation up in the global charts despite months of lockdown and a promising sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020