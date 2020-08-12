Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malawi records K80 billion loss in hospitality industry due to COVID-19 pandemic

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lilongwe | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:16 IST
Malawi records K80 billion loss in hospitality industry due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist

Malawi has recorded a K80 billion loss in the hospitality industry because of the closure of some hospitality institutions in the country due to COVID-19, according to a news report by Nayasa Times.

Officials say the closure of some of the hospitality institutions has deprived the country of the much-needed forex.

Ministry of Tourism spokesperson Milca Manyozo has said the ministry has not been collecting K13 billion every month from hospitality centers due to the pandemic.

Manyozo has said that among other things, tourists have not been able to visit Malawi due to the closure of airports, land, and lake borders as a preventive measure of covid-19. She however said the ministry is working on measures meant to support the ailing but critical tourism industry. due to COVID-19.

To date, the country has recorded a total of 4714 confirmed cases, 2085 active cases, 35377 total number of tests conducted, and 152 deaths.

Recently, Malawi has made wearing masks mandatory in public places in an effort to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said the rule went into effect Friday night, and those who do not adhere to it will pay a fine of about USD15. Some rights activists, however, say the government should have first distributed free masks to make the rule justifiable.

The mandate on face coverings is among various measures Malawi has taken to try to contain the COVID-19 surge. Other steps include barring traffic police from touching a driver's license or any other documents.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Smith scores twice as Knights defeat Blackhawks

Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series on Tuesday night in Edmonton. Shea Theodore and William Carrier also scored, Jon...

Votto lifts Reds past Royals in 10th

Joey Votto doubled off the center-field wall, scoring Nick Senzel with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-5 Tuesday. The Reds earned their first walk-off win of...

Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.

Four Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district Police....

Defeat of 'political perversity' in Rajasthan, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said failure of Operation Lotus in Rajasthan was the defeat of political perversity, days after a meeting between Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi signalled an amicable resolution of the Rajasthan po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020