Nirav Sheth appointed as CEO of Emkay Institutional Equities

Emkay Global Financial Services on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nirav Sheth as the Chief Executive Officer of Emkay Institutional Equities with immediate effect. He will spearhead the entire institutional equities team. Sheth comes with more than 25 years of experience in various leadership roles across the capital markets and financial services industry.

Most recently, he served as the head of institutional equities at SBI Capital Securities. Before that, Sheth was associated with Edelweiss as the head of sales and subsequently as the head of research and strategy. He has also worked with ICICI Prudential as in charge of the PMS Equity Investment team, managing assets worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services is an integrated securities firm offering a wide range of investment avenues including investment banking, institutional broking, portfolio management services, private wealth management, and financial product distribution.