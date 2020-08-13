Affle to acquire strategic stake in Bobble AI conversation media platform

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India on Thursday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8 per cent ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble AI). The company also has an option to acquire incremental ownership on the attainment of certain key performance targets within the next three years.

Affle has secured exclusive global ad monetisation rights of tech products of Bobble AI for five years. Bobble AI is the conversation media platform offering indigenous social keyboard with over 10 patents filed and significant investments from Xiaomi and SAIF Partners. Bobble AI's flagship offering Bobble Indic Keyboard includes speech-to-text capabilities and is accessible in about 100 languages including 23 Indian languages. It lets users personalise their communication while offering AI-based contextual recommendations and expressive endorsements with branded stickers and emojis.

"We believe Bobble AI complements our vernacular strategy and significantly strengthens our partnership with OEMs where this keyboard is a default/pre-installed app," said Affle's Chairman and Managing Director Anuj Khanna Sohum. (ANI)