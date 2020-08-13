Left Menu
Development News Edition

Affle to acquire strategic stake in Bobble AI conversation media platform

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India on Thursday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8 per cent ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble AI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:16 IST
Affle to acquire strategic stake in Bobble AI conversation media platform
The deal enhances Affle India's vernacular strategy.. Image Credit: ANI

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India on Thursday announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 8 per cent ownership in Talent Unlimited Online Services (Bobble AI). The company also has an option to acquire incremental ownership on the attainment of certain key performance targets within the next three years.

Affle has secured exclusive global ad monetisation rights of tech products of Bobble AI for five years. Bobble AI is the conversation media platform offering indigenous social keyboard with over 10 patents filed and significant investments from Xiaomi and SAIF Partners. Bobble AI's flagship offering Bobble Indic Keyboard includes speech-to-text capabilities and is accessible in about 100 languages including 23 Indian languages. It lets users personalise their communication while offering AI-based contextual recommendations and expressive endorsements with branded stickers and emojis.

"We believe Bobble AI complements our vernacular strategy and significantly strengthens our partnership with OEMs where this keyboard is a default/pre-installed app," said Affle's Chairman and Managing Director Anuj Khanna Sohum. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

'Churails' actor Sarwat Gilani regrets losing chance to work with Irrfan Khan

Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani, who plays one of the lead roles in ZEE5s critically-acclaimed show Churails, said she had once received an offer for a film with Irrfan Khan but the project did not materialize due to the political tension bet...

Driver, cleaner die as lorries collide head-on

Two persons died on the spot and another was injured when a mini-lorry collided head-on with a tanker truck on the L and T Bypass Road in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The mini-lorry was coming to the city from Kerala while the ...

Misunderstanding in Cong should be forgiven, forgotten for moving forward: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that whatever was the misunderstanding in the Congress party, it should be forgiven and forgotten for moving forward. The Congress crisis in Rajasthan appears to have ended with the int...

Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.33 percent to Rs 52,082 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for October delivery declined by Rs 172, or 0.33 percent, to Rs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020