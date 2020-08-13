Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lot has been done, but best of HDFC Bank yet to come: Aditya Puri

A lot has been achieved in the 26-year old journey of HDFC Bank but the "best is yet to come", the lender's outgoing Managing Director Aditya Puri said. Puri, who joined as the first employee of HDFC Bank, said, "If I look back, 26 years seems like yesterday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:51 IST
Lot has been done, but best of HDFC Bank yet to come: Aditya Puri

A lot has been achieved in the 26-year old journey of HDFC Bank but the "best is yet to come", the lender's outgoing Managing Director Aditya Puri said. Puri expressed satisfaction that he was passing on the baton to Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is the "worthiest person" to lead the bank. Earlier this month, HDFC Bank appointed Jagdishan as the managing director with effect from October 27, when Puri turns 70. "I haven't been happier than I’m now as I write this. I’ve always maintained our best is yet to come, and with Sashi now at the helm I have no doubt that our best will come. "I wouldn't go into the qualities he possesses because most of us would know that. Suffice to say that in him you have the best person to lead and I have the worthiest person to hand over the baton to," Puri said in an e-mail to the lender's employees. Puri, who joined as the first employee of HDFC Bank, said, "If I look back, 26 years seems like yesterday. From my first office with broken chairs to now, what we’ve achieved in this time is incredible and doesn't have too many parallels globally." The veteran banker has been instrumental in building the bank from scratch and turning it into the largest private sector lender of the country. "Sample some of our achievements that I am very proud of-- We truly are a world-class Indian Bank today and one of the largest in independent India in terms of outreach, balance sheet, number of customers, and market capitalisation. We have brought 1.11 crore families out of poverty through our Sustainable Livelihood Initiative (SLI)," he said. Besides, he said, the bank has made a difference to the lives of over 7.8 crore Indians through its corporate social responsibility initiative Parivartan. "We've come to be recognized as one of the country's best wealth creators and we have emerged as one of the largest employers in independent India," he added. The bank over the 26 years has built an employee strength of about 1.16 lakh. It has a branch network of 5,326 and 14,996 ATMs across 2,825 cities and towns of the country. Giving credit to employees for the success, he said, "Like I've always said I'm just the face of the success called HDFC Bank. It’s you that the real credit goes to. We wouldn’t be what we are today without you. So take a bow and keep showering on Sashi the same love and affection that you’ve showered on me all these years for which I’m going to remain eternally grateful to you." Jagdishan has been with the bank since 1996 and joined as a manager in the finance function. He was appointed as a 'change agent' recently and heads the finance, human resources, legal and secretarial, administration, infrastructure, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility functions. Under Puri, the bank's net profit has grown from Rs 80 lakh in 1994-95 to Rs 26,257 crore in 2019-20. Puri, an ex-Citibanker, emerged as the highest-paid Indian banker in FY 2019-20 with a 20 per cent growth in gross earnings at Rs 18.92 crore. He also earned an additional Rs 161.56 crore in FY20 and Rs 42.20 crore in FY19 by exercising his stock options.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: 4 people charged after 2 goats found killed

Four people have been charged after two goats were fatally attacked by dogs and someone wielding a spiked bat and what appeared to be a machete, authorities in Virginia said. The charges were filed in Spotsylvania County, The Free Lance-Sta...

Soccer-Celtic sign Swiss striker Ajeti from West Ham

Celtic have signed Switzerland striker Albian Ajeti from Premier League side West Ham United on a four-year deal, the Scottish Premiership champions announced on Thursday. Celtic did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported ...

Russia says outside forces trying to destabilise Belarus

Russia said on Thursday it was concerned by the situation in Belarus and said there were attempts by outside forces to meddle in and destabilise the country following Sundays contested election.Belarus on Thursday began releasing some of th...

VFS Global launches online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection

Visa services provider VFS Global on Thursday announced the launch of an online appointment booking service for COVID-19 sample collection in association with certified medical laboratories in Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. As borders reopen and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020